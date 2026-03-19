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Dr. Rasha Kelej Continues to Advance Cancer Care in Africa by Providing 269 Oncology Scholarships for 34 African Countries and Beyond
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) Merck oundation () with Africa’s First Ladies and Ministries of Health is continuing to build and advance cancer care capacity through their Cancer Access Program, with the aim to increase the limited number of Oncologists in Africa.
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.)
“Merck Foundation remains committed to transforming the landscape of patient care in general, and cancer care in particular, leading Africa towar” a healthier future,” Dr. Rasha Kelej further explained.
As part of their Cancer Access Program, Merck Foundation has to date provided 269 Scholarships for healthcare providers from 34 countries as per the following:
Merck Foundation is establishing Multidisciplinary Oncology Care teams in many African countries by providing scholarships of One year clinical training in most of oncology sub- specialties such as; Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pediatrics Oncology, Gynecology Oncology, Breast Oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Orthopedic Oncology, Palliative Care, Pathology Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Research in Oncology, Genital Urinary oncology, Advanced Cytopathology Training, Interventional Radiology, Radiation Technician, Laboratory Technician, Oncology Nursing.
Moreover, Merck Foundation provides One-year and Two-year Post Graduate Diploma and Master Degree of Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Medical Oncology and Pain Management from reputed Universities in UK like University of South Wales, University of Buckingham, Queen Mary University of London, and Cardiff University.
The 34 countries include Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Toéé and íríncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
According to WHO data (2022), Africa sees roughly 1.1 million new cancer cases and up to about 700,000 cancer deaths each year. Cancer mortality rates in Africa are much higher than in many other regions of the world, reflecting late diagnosis, limited access to care, and gaps in health systems. Therefore, Merck Foundation’s oncology scholarships play a critically important role in strengthening cancer care capacity across the continent.
Dr. Rasha Kelej further shared“ “Nearly two-thirds of cancer cases can be successfully treated when diagnosed early, and up to one-third can be prevented by reducing key risk factors such as exposure to radiation, certain infections, and lifestyle-related causes. To raise awareness about it, we have recently launched a children storybook and its adaptive animation f“lm “Ray o” Hope”, in partnership with African First Ladies. The story deals with childhood cancer and highlights the critical importance of early detection and access to well-trained cancer care teams capable of recognizing early warnin” signs.”
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.)
“Merck Foundation remains committed to transforming the landscape of patient care in general, and cancer care in particular, leading Africa towar” a healthier future,” Dr. Rasha Kelej further explained.
As part of their Cancer Access Program, Merck Foundation has to date provided 269 Scholarships for healthcare providers from 34 countries as per the following:
Merck Foundation is establishing Multidisciplinary Oncology Care teams in many African countries by providing scholarships of One year clinical training in most of oncology sub- specialties such as; Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pediatrics Oncology, Gynecology Oncology, Breast Oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Orthopedic Oncology, Palliative Care, Pathology Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Research in Oncology, Genital Urinary oncology, Advanced Cytopathology Training, Interventional Radiology, Radiation Technician, Laboratory Technician, Oncology Nursing.
Moreover, Merck Foundation provides One-year and Two-year Post Graduate Diploma and Master Degree of Cancer and Clinical Oncology, Medical Oncology and Pain Management from reputed Universities in UK like University of South Wales, University of Buckingham, Queen Mary University of London, and Cardiff University.
The 34 countries include Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Toéé and íríncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
According to WHO data (2022), Africa sees roughly 1.1 million new cancer cases and up to about 700,000 cancer deaths each year. Cancer mortality rates in Africa are much higher than in many other regions of the world, reflecting late diagnosis, limited access to care, and gaps in health systems. Therefore, Merck Foundation’s oncology scholarships play a critically important role in strengthening cancer care capacity across the continent.
Dr. Rasha Kelej further shared“ “Nearly two-thirds of cancer cases can be successfully treated when diagnosed early, and up to one-third can be prevented by reducing key risk factors such as exposure to radiation, certain infections, and lifestyle-related causes. To raise awareness about it, we have recently launched a children storybook and its adaptive animation f“lm “Ray o” Hope”, in partnership with African First Ladies. The story deals with childhood cancer and highlights the critical importance of early detection and access to well-trained cancer care teams capable of recognizing early warnin” signs.”
News.Africa-Wire
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