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Bank of Tanzania Joins Africa Finance Corporation as Equity Shareholder, Strengthening Sovereign Support and Shareholder Diversification
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, March 18, 2026 -- Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (), the cont’nent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that the Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has made an equity investment in the Corporation, becoming a sovereign shareholder and further strengthen’ng AFC’s diversified capital base and pan-African ownership structure.
The investment reflects growing sovereign confidence in AFC’s mandate to mobilise long-term capital for critical infrastructure and industrial development projects across Africa. It also reinforces the Corporati’n’s strong institutional positioning following its recent A (Positive Outlook) credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, which highlighted’AFC’s robust capital structure, strong shareholder support, and consistent track record of delivering transformational projects across the continent.
The addition of the Bank of Tanzania further enhanc’s AFC’s shareholder diversification strategy, deepening participation from African sovereign institutions and central banks, while reinforcing the Cor’oration’s role as a trusted partner for governments seeking to accelerate economic transformation through infrastructure-led growth.
The investment comes at a time when African economies are witnessing rising demand for development capital to support industrialisation, energy transition, logistics connectivity, and value-added manufact’ring. AFC’s model, anchored on strong sovereign backing and access to global capital markets, continues to position the Corporation as a critical channel for directing capital into high-impact, bankable projects across Africa.
In Tanzania, AFC remains committed to scaling its support through sovereign financing and financial institution partnerships that support national development priorities. These include sovereign budget support facilities to the Ministry of Finance and Planning, as well as trade finance lines to local financial institutions to strengthen liquidity, facilitate trade, and support private sector activity. These investments will ’olidify AFC’s continued partnership with Tanzania in advancing economic stability and enabling long-term infrastructure and industrial development.
Commenting on the equity investment, Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corpo“ation, said: “We are honoured by this decision and value it as a strong vote of c’nfidence in AFC’s mandate and’track record. BOT’s commitment reinforces the strategic importance of African-led institutions that can mobilise long-term capital at scale for bankable infrastructure and industrialisation projects a”ross the continent.…#8220;
He added:’“The Bank of Tanzania’s investment further strengthens our sovereign shareholder base and reflects the growing recognition of AFC as a reliable partner in bridging Africa's infrastructure gap and fostering sustainable development across the continent. We look forward to deepening our engagement in Tanzania and supporting priority sectors that drive industrial growth, regional integration, and long”term economic resilience.”
H.E. Emmanuel Tutuba, Governor of “he Bank of Tanzania, said: “Africa Finance Corporation has demonstrated a strong track record in mobilising long-term capital for infrastructure and industrial development across the continent. Our investment reflects confidence in AFC’’ model and aligns with Tanzania’s priorities to strengthen economic resilience, support private sector growth, and advance sustainable development through strategic partnerships.”
Through its expanding shareholder base and strong sovereign partnerships, AFC continues to advance its strategy of mobilising domestic a’d international capital into Africa’s most critical infrastructure assets, supporting sustainable econo’ic growth and enhancing the continent’s competitiveness in global value chains.
The investment reflects growing sovereign confidence in AFC’s mandate to mobilise long-term capital for critical infrastructure and industrial development projects across Africa. It also reinforces the Corporati’n’s strong institutional positioning following its recent A (Positive Outlook) credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, which highlighted’AFC’s robust capital structure, strong shareholder support, and consistent track record of delivering transformational projects across the continent.
The addition of the Bank of Tanzania further enhanc’s AFC’s shareholder diversification strategy, deepening participation from African sovereign institutions and central banks, while reinforcing the Cor’oration’s role as a trusted partner for governments seeking to accelerate economic transformation through infrastructure-led growth.
The investment comes at a time when African economies are witnessing rising demand for development capital to support industrialisation, energy transition, logistics connectivity, and value-added manufact’ring. AFC’s model, anchored on strong sovereign backing and access to global capital markets, continues to position the Corporation as a critical channel for directing capital into high-impact, bankable projects across Africa.
In Tanzania, AFC remains committed to scaling its support through sovereign financing and financial institution partnerships that support national development priorities. These include sovereign budget support facilities to the Ministry of Finance and Planning, as well as trade finance lines to local financial institutions to strengthen liquidity, facilitate trade, and support private sector activity. These investments will ’olidify AFC’s continued partnership with Tanzania in advancing economic stability and enabling long-term infrastructure and industrial development.
Commenting on the equity investment, Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corpo“ation, said: “We are honoured by this decision and value it as a strong vote of c’nfidence in AFC’s mandate and’track record. BOT’s commitment reinforces the strategic importance of African-led institutions that can mobilise long-term capital at scale for bankable infrastructure and industrialisation projects a”ross the continent.…#8220;
He added:’“The Bank of Tanzania’s investment further strengthens our sovereign shareholder base and reflects the growing recognition of AFC as a reliable partner in bridging Africa's infrastructure gap and fostering sustainable development across the continent. We look forward to deepening our engagement in Tanzania and supporting priority sectors that drive industrial growth, regional integration, and long”term economic resilience.”
H.E. Emmanuel Tutuba, Governor of “he Bank of Tanzania, said: “Africa Finance Corporation has demonstrated a strong track record in mobilising long-term capital for infrastructure and industrial development across the continent. Our investment reflects confidence in AFC’’ model and aligns with Tanzania’s priorities to strengthen economic resilience, support private sector growth, and advance sustainable development through strategic partnerships.”
Through its expanding shareholder base and strong sovereign partnerships, AFC continues to advance its strategy of mobilising domestic a’d international capital into Africa’s most critical infrastructure assets, supporting sustainable econo’ic growth and enhancing the continent’s competitiveness in global value chains.
News.Africa-Wire
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