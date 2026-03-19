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White House Responds to Drones Spotted Near Top Officials’ Residences
(MENAFN) Unidentified drones were recently detected flying over a US military installation in Washington, DC where senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, are based, raising alarm and prompting increased security actions, according to reports.
As stated by sources, the drones were observed above Fort McNair during a single night within the past 10 days. Their origin remains unknown, officials indicated.
The incident led to discussions among authorities about possibly relocating Rubio and Hegseth, although both individuals have remained at the base, according to a senior official.
According to statements, US military forces have been operating under heightened alert conditions since late February, following the start of joint US-Israeli military actions against Iran.
When approached for comment, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to provide details, saying that discussing Hegseth’s movements would be "grossly irresponsible."
The State Department did not issue a response to inquiries regarding the matter, as reported.
As stated by sources, the drones were observed above Fort McNair during a single night within the past 10 days. Their origin remains unknown, officials indicated.
The incident led to discussions among authorities about possibly relocating Rubio and Hegseth, although both individuals have remained at the base, according to a senior official.
According to statements, US military forces have been operating under heightened alert conditions since late February, following the start of joint US-Israeli military actions against Iran.
When approached for comment, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to provide details, saying that discussing Hegseth’s movements would be "grossly irresponsible."
The State Department did not issue a response to inquiries regarding the matter, as reported.
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