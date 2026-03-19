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British Safety Council announces winners of International Safety Awards 2026
(MENAFN- vuelio) British Safety Council today (Wednesday 18 March) reveals the 851 winners of its prestigious annual International Safety Awards. The highly prized accolades reward organisations for their work in health, safety, and wellbeing.
Now in their 68th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world which have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme’s independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health during the previous calendar year. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work.
In 2026, 851 organisations won an International Safety Award. They span all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility sectors. Winners were drawn from 51 countries worldwide. 230 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 428 organisations were awarded a Merit and 193 organisations achieved a Pass.
The full list of winners can be seen here.
Announcing the winners Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, said:
“A huge well done to all our winners, who have each made significant and continued efforts to protect and improve the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone in their organisations. Every single one of them has dedicated substantial time, resources and commitment to ensuring their work, teams and workplaces remained healthy and safe during 2025. I also thank all organisations who took time to apply for these awards, and to our panel of volunteer judges for adjudicating.
“The list of winners of the International Safety Awards, demonstrates that a significant number of companies recognise that effective management of health and safety risks is a business growth enabler, benefiting not just employees, but organisations and wider society.
“By celebrating the achievements of the 851 winners of the 2026 International Safety Awards - and over six decades of improving health and safety standards around the world - we encourage other organisations to adopt this approach and pla’e employees’ health, safety and wellbeing at the core of their business.
“As always, our gala dinner events in London and Dubai provide the opportunity to celebrate the success of all the winners of the International Safety Awards and our associated free to enter awards. We believe it is important to celebrate these successes, as we know it fosters a sense of community and empowers others. It also creates the momentum which attracts more succes”.”
The winners of the auto and free to enter awards will be announced at Gala Dinners in London and - for the first time - in Dubai in June. These prestigious events will follow daytime conferences the same days. Winners will also be included in the June issue of Safety Management Magazine. This ’ear’s UK Gala Dinner is sponsored by HSI Donesafe.
Now in their 68th year, the International Safety Awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world which have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme’s independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health during the previous calendar year. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work.
In 2026, 851 organisations won an International Safety Award. They span all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility sectors. Winners were drawn from 51 countries worldwide. 230 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 428 organisations were awarded a Merit and 193 organisations achieved a Pass.
The full list of winners can be seen here.
Announcing the winners Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, said:
“A huge well done to all our winners, who have each made significant and continued efforts to protect and improve the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone in their organisations. Every single one of them has dedicated substantial time, resources and commitment to ensuring their work, teams and workplaces remained healthy and safe during 2025. I also thank all organisations who took time to apply for these awards, and to our panel of volunteer judges for adjudicating.
“The list of winners of the International Safety Awards, demonstrates that a significant number of companies recognise that effective management of health and safety risks is a business growth enabler, benefiting not just employees, but organisations and wider society.
“By celebrating the achievements of the 851 winners of the 2026 International Safety Awards - and over six decades of improving health and safety standards around the world - we encourage other organisations to adopt this approach and pla’e employees’ health, safety and wellbeing at the core of their business.
“As always, our gala dinner events in London and Dubai provide the opportunity to celebrate the success of all the winners of the International Safety Awards and our associated free to enter awards. We believe it is important to celebrate these successes, as we know it fosters a sense of community and empowers others. It also creates the momentum which attracts more succes”.”
The winners of the auto and free to enter awards will be announced at Gala Dinners in London and - for the first time - in Dubai in June. These prestigious events will follow daytime conferences the same days. Winners will also be included in the June issue of Safety Management Magazine. This ’ear’s UK Gala Dinner is sponsored by HSI Donesafe.
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