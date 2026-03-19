Qatar Sends Ninth Identical Letter To UN, UNSC Regarding Iranian Aggression On Its Territory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar sent its ninth identical letter to HE Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and HE Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of March, Michael Waltz, regarding the latest developments of the Iranian aggression on its territory. This aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that jeopardizes the security and stability of the region.

The letter was sent by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani.

The letter noted that from the beginning of the attack on the State of Qatar on February 28, 2026, until March 16, 2026, its air defense systems have intercepted several hostile aerial targets, pointing out that civilian injuries resulted from these heinous attacks.

It stated that all damages and losses resulting from the attacks will be assessed by the relevant authorities, noting that further updates would be provided as they become available.

The letter emphasized that these attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran continued even after the Security Council adopted Resolution 2817 (2026), co-sponsored by 136 countries, which condemned in the strongest terms Iran's heinous attacks on the State of Qatar and neighboring countries, and demanded an immediate end to all such attacks.

It also reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of this targeting and its full right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, a right affirmed by Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), in a manner commensurate with the nature of the aggression, in defense of its sovereignty and to safeguard its security and national interests.

The State of Qatar also requested that this letter be circulated as an official document of the Security Council.