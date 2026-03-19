Paramount Cruises Launches China Tour Packages As Visa Rules Ease For UK Guests

Paramount Cruises has announced the launch of its new China tour packages, timed to align with recently relaxed visa requirements for UK guests travelling to China.

The updated policy makes visiting China far more accessible for British travellers, opening the door to a destination that has often felt complex to organise. In response, Paramount Cruises has introduced a collection of itineraries that bring together guided land experiences with premium cruising.

At the centre of the launch is the company's flagship China Tour package, which takes in some of the country's most iconic locations, including Beijing, Xi'an and Shanghai, in one seamless journey.

A seamless cruise and tour experience

The tours have been designed to work naturally alongside cruises departing from Hong Kong. Guests can start with a fully guided land programme before continuing their journey at sea, whether that's exploring Southeast Asia or sailing onwards to Japan.

Paramount Cruises has built these itineraries in partnership with leading cruise lines, including Celebrity Cruises, known for its modern ships and high standard of service.

“The recent changes to China's visa requirements present a significant opportunity for UK guests to rediscover one of the world's most fascinating destinations. We've designed our China tour packages alongside our local partners to make that journey seamless, combining iconic land experiences with premium cruise departures from Hong Kong. By pairing our tours with partners such as Celebrity Cruises, we're able to offer a truly integrated and effortless way to explore Asia.” - Marco Macchieraldo, Head of Product at Paramount Cruises

Rising demand for travel to China and Asia

Interest in China and the wider Asia region is already beginning to pick up as access becomes easier. Many UK guests are looking for more immersive, experience-led holidays, and China offers that in a way few destinations can.

Paramount Cruises is responding to this shift through its wider Cruise & Tour Packages collection, giving guests the option to combine multiple destinations within a single, well-structured itinerary.

Rather than piecing together flights, tours and cruises separately, everything is arranged as one joined-up experience.

Expertly curated, stress-free journeys

Each China tour has been carefully planned to balance structure with flexibility. Packages typically include:



Guided visits to major landmarks and UNESCO World Heritage sites

Internal travel and transfers between destinations

Handpicked accommodation in key cities Options to extend the trip with cruises from Hong Kong

The aim is simple: remove the complexity, so guests can focus on the experience itself.

About Paramount Cruises

Paramount Cruises is a UK-based specialist in cruise and tailor-made holidays, creating bespoke packages that combine great-value cruising with immersive land experiences around the world.

To explore the new China itineraries and cruise combinations, visit Paramount Cruises