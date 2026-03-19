From Festivals To Family Days Out: Total Guide To Dorset Showcases What's On Across The County In 2026

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"A view from Hengistbury Head along the Dorset coast to Sandbanks."Total Guide to Dorset has launched its 2026 events hub, a year-round guide to what's on across the county. Covering Poole, Bournemouth, Christchurch and more, the platform helps locals and visitors discover major festivals, family activities, and seasonal celebrations in one place. Users can filter by date, venue, and event type. Organisers can also submit their own events to reach a highly engaged local audience and boost visibility.

Dorset, UK - 19 Mar, 2026 - Total Guide to Dorset is showcasing its 2026 events hub as a year-round guide to what's on across the county, helping locals and visitors discover everything from major festivals and sporting occasions to family trails, dining experiences and seasonal celebrations. Covering locations including Poole, Bournemouth, Christchurch, Wareham, the Purbecks and Dorchester, the hub brings together a broad mix of Dorset events in one place.

Positioned as a comprehensive guide to what is on in and around the region, the platform moves beyond purely seasonal tourism to present the county as a vibrant destination throughout the entire year. Users can browse a diverse variety of experiences, ranging from live music and club nights in Bournemouth to walking events in the Purbecks. The platform also prominently features major annual attractions that draw crowds from across the UK, including Poole Harbour Fest, Bournemouth 7s, Sandfest, and the Bournemouth Air Show.

Liz from Total Guide to Dorset said,“Dorset has so much happening across the year, from major festivals and live entertainment to family activities, sporting occasions and seasonal celebrations. With our events hub, we want to make it easier for both locals and visitors to discover what's on across the county and find inspiration for everything from big days out to more regular local experiences.”

To help users navigate the extensive calendar, the events hub features intuitive search and filter functionality based on date, venue, and event type. The listings span multiple lifestyle categories, encompassing eating and drinking, entertainment, families, lifestyle, shopping, business, and sport. This structure ensures that individuals can easily find specific seasonal highlights as the year progresses, such as summer festivals, Bonfire Night, and firework shows, alongside winter staples like pantos and Christmas light switch-ons.

In addition to serving as a resource for the public, the 2026 events hub offers a valuable promotional avenue for local event organisers and marketing professionals. Businesses are invited to submit their own events directly through the hub, providing them with an opportunity to reach a highly engaged local audience and boost their regional visibility.

Readers can explore the full Dorset events calendar at totalguidetodorset to browse upcoming activities, filter by location or category, and discover new ways to experience the county.

About Total Guide to Dorset

Total Guide to Dorset is a comprehensive lifestyle and business platform dedicated to showcasing the best of the county. Providing detailed eating and drinking guides, family activity inspiration, job listings, and tourist attraction information, the platform serves as an essential resource for anyone visiting, living, or working in the area. The organisation's core mission is to bring communities together, help businesses succeed, allow people to thrive, and make local places come alive.