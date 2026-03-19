Brain Aligned Parenting Offers Science-Based Solutions For Tantrums, Power Struggles, And Everyday Parenting Challenges

New Zealand - A new parenting guide is helping families rethink one of the most common struggles at home: children losing control. In Brain Aligned Parenting, educator and parenting expert Stephen Kendall-Jones, PhD, explains that when children melt down, the issue is often not defiance or poor character-but a brain state that parents can learn to understand and respond to effectively.

“When good children lose control, it is not a character flaw; it is a brain-state issue,” says Kendall-Jones. His book offers parents a practical, evidence-informed framework for handling tantrums, bedtime battles, homework resistance, and everyday power struggles without resorting to yelling, punishment, or guilt.

Drawing on decades of experience in education and child development, Kendall-Jones combines neuroscience with real-life parenting strategies that work even when parents are tired or overwhelmed. Rather than offering idealized advice, Brain Aligned Parenting addresses the realities of family life and provides tools parents can use immediately.

The book introduces the 5R Method, a step-by-step framework designed to reduce conflict and help children regain emotional balance. It also explains the Four Brain Zones, helping parents understand why a child may cooperate one moment and become overwhelmed the next-and how to respond appropriately in each situation.

Readers will also find practical resources, including simple“emergency scripts” for common parenting flashpoints such as supermarket meltdowns, bedtime struggles, homework battles, and screen-time disputes.

Practical and accessible, the book goes beyond theory to help parents:



Reduce yelling and daily power struggles

Set clear boundaries without escalating conflict

Prevent many tantrums from intensifying

Repair connection after losing their composure Navigate everyday parenting challenges with greater confidence

Kendall-Jones emphasizes that the goal of the book is not perfection but steadiness. Brain Aligned Parenting is designed for parents who feel overwhelmed by daily conflicts and want evidence-based strategies that work in real family life.

About the Author

Stephen Kendall-Jones is an author, speaker, facilitator, and coach who helps parents and teachers apply brain-aligned strategies to reduce conflict and strengthen relationships with children. He specializes in practical, evidence-informed approaches that help busy families manage behavior challenges while maintaining connection.

Kendall-Jones has extensive experience in education, having worked as a classroom teacher, school principal, and executive principal across a variety of communities and age groups. He holds a PhD in Education focused on how the brain learns and how child development influences behavior.

He is the founder of Parent With Me, where he teaches the Brain-Aligned Parenting approach and his signature 5R Method through books, courses, workshops, and online training. His work focuses on making complex science easy for parents to understand and apply in everyday life.

Kendall-Jones lives in New Zealand and writes for parents who want a calmer, more confident family life-without yelling, punishment, or constant power struggles.