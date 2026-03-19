Signature Eye Care Voted Best Eye Doctor For 13 Consecutive Years By Hill Country News

MENAFN - GetNews) Signature Eye Care in Cedar Park, TX, earns its 13th consecutive Best Eye Doctor award from Hill Country News, marking 24 years of trusted optometry care in the community.

CEDAR PARK, TX - March 19, 2026 - Signature Eye Care has been voted Best Eye Doctor by Hill Country News for the 13th consecutive year. The Reader's Choice award reflects the practice's longstanding reputation for high-quality, patient-centered optometry in Cedar Park, Leander, and the greater Hill Country area.

Founded in 2002 by Dr. Oliver Lou, Signature Eye Care has spent 24 years building deep roots in the Cedar Park community. The practice has grown from a single provider to a team of six doctors and more than 20 support staff, serving over 50,000 patients. Every doctor on staff holds a license as an Optometric Glaucoma Specialist, a distinction rare among general optometry practices.

“This award belongs to our entire team,” said Dr. Oliver Lou, founder of Signature Eye Care.“For 24 years, we have focused on one thing: making every patient feel cared for and giving them the best clinical outcome possible. Being recognized by our neighbors 13 years in a row means more than any credential on the wall.”

The practice offers comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, pediatric eye care, glaucoma management, dry eye treatment, and a full-service optical with more than 1,800 frames. An on-site lab allows most glasses to be made within an hour. Signature Eye Care also provides advanced myopia management options for children, including CRT and Ortho-K lenses.

Dr. Lou's personal connection to optometry drives the practice's culture. After struggling academically as a child, a third-grade eye exam revealed severe myopia and astigmatism. That experience inspired his career and shaped the practice's commitment to children's vision care. His credentials include recognition on Newsweek's Top 10 America's Best Eye Doctors list in 2021, the Cedar Park Citizen of the Year award in 2010, and an adjunct professor role at the University of Houston College of Optometry, where he has trained more than 60 students.

About Signature Eye Care

Signature Eye Care is a full-service optometry practice in Cedar Park, TX, founded in 2002. The practice provides comprehensive eye exams, contact lens services, pediatric eye care, glaucoma and disease management, and a complete optical with on-site lab. With six doctors, all licensed Optometric Glaucoma Specialists, Signature Eye Care has served more than 40,000 patients over 24 years.