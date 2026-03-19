Cold, Unsettled Weather Brings Heavy Rain, Flood Risk Through Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) -- A fresh low-pressure system is pushing colder and wetter conditions across the country on Thursday, with forecasters warning of heavy rain, strong winds and a heightened risk of flash flooding in several regions.Temperatures have dropped noticeably as a relatively cold and humid air mass moves in, bringing partly cloudy to overcast skies and intermittent rainfall, most concentrated across western areas. Showers are expected to intensify at times, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.By evening, rainfall may become heavy for short periods in parts of the country, increasing the risk of flash floods, particularly in northern and central regions. At the same time, active westerly winds, with gusts exceeding 50 km/h, are expected to generate dusty conditions in desert areas and further reduce visibility.Authorities are warning of multiple hazards, including flash floods in low-lying areas, strong winds, thunderstorms and slippery roads. Reduced visibility is also expected due to fog and low clouds over mountainous areas, as well as blowing dust in Badia regions.The unsettled pattern is expected to persist into Friday, with a further slight drop in temperatures and continued cold conditions. Rainfall is forecast at intervals across northern and central regions, extending later to parts of eastern and southern areas. Some showers may be accompanied by thunder and hail, with heavier bursts possible during the evening, particularly in the north.The system is forecast to deepen into Saturday, maintaining cold and unstable conditions across much of the country. Rain is expected to affect most regions, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea, with periods of heavy rainfall likely, especially in western areas. Thunderstorms and hail remain possible, while strong southwesterly to westerly winds continue to drive dust in exposed regions.Temperatures in eastern Amman on Thursday are expected to range between 16 C and 9 C, compared with 14 C and 7 C in western parts of the capital, while Aqaba is forecast to see highs of around 23 C and lows near 12 C.