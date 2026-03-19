Uzbekistan Moves On Water Overhaul With China's LEO Group

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China's LEO Group have discussed the implementation of investment projects aimed at producing modern pumping equipment and developing water management infrastructure in the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov and Wang Xianjun, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China's LEO Group.

During the talks, the parties considered prospects for the construction of pumping stations based on public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms, as well as the establishment of a specialized technopark focused on advanced engineering and technological solutions.

Following the meeting, they confirmed their readiness to move forward with the projects and expand bilateral ties.

According to the ministry, the introduction of modern pumping technologies is expected to improve the efficiency of water resource management and support the modernization of irrigation systems in various regions of Uzbekistan.

Established in 1995, LEO Group is a Chinese entity specializing in the production of pumping equipment and engineering solutions, actively engaging in various international markets.