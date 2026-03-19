Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Moves On Water Overhaul With China's LEO Group

Uzbekistan Moves On Water Overhaul With China's LEO Group


2026-03-19 02:04:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Uzbekistan and China's LEO Group have discussed the implementation of investment projects aimed at producing modern pumping equipment and developing water management infrastructure in the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov and Wang Xianjun, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China's LEO Group.

During the talks, the parties considered prospects for the construction of pumping stations based on public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms, as well as the establishment of a specialized technopark focused on advanced engineering and technological solutions.

Following the meeting, they confirmed their readiness to move forward with the projects and expand bilateral ties.

According to the ministry, the introduction of modern pumping technologies is expected to improve the efficiency of water resource management and support the modernization of irrigation systems in various regions of Uzbekistan.

Established in 1995, LEO Group is a Chinese entity specializing in the production of pumping equipment and engineering solutions, actively engaging in various international markets.

MENAFN19032026000187011040ID1110881520



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search