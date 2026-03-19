Ukrainian Drone Forces Destroy Rare Russian EW Station Zhitel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment reported this on Facebook and also shared video footage of the strike.

The R-330Zh Zhitel is a rare enemy EW system designed to intercept and suppress UAV and other aircraft communication channels up to 25 km, and command channels up to 50 km.

The target was identified and neutralized near the village of Balochky in the Zaporizhzhia region, approximately 30 km from the front line. The strike hit the station's antenna, effectively disabling the entire system.

The R-330Zh Zhitel costs around $10 million. Even temporarily taking such a system out of action is a significant problem for the enemy, as its restoration requires complex electronics and can take several months.

Destroying the R-330Zh Zhitel opens opportunities for Ukraine's Defense Forces to conduct new UAV operations, including deep strikes against Russian army positions.

Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Kupiansk,armor and troops

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the situation in southern Ukraine remains tense, with Russian forces continuing assaults, shelling, and buildup, while Ukrainian Defense Forces achieve tactical successes on certain fronts, according to spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn.

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