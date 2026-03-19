Azerbaijan FM Warns Of Regional Risks At Riyadh Meeting On Middle East Security

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has participated in a consultative meeting of regional ministers held in Riyadh, aimed at coordinating efforts to support security and stability in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry noted that the discussions focused on addressing rising tensions and preventing further escalation across the region. Participants underscored that the consequences of escalation extend beyond individual countries, creating broader regional and global risks while endangering civilian lives and critical infrastructure.

During the meeting, Bayramov briefed participants on the March 5 drone attacks launched from Iran targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The attack injured four civilians and caused significant damage to critical infrastructure, including Nakhchivan International Airport.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan responded promptly and decisively, demonstrating its determination to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens through all legitimate means.

Bayramov also expressed hope that assurances from the Iranian side regarding a comprehensive investigation into the incident would be fulfilled and that necessary measures would be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

At the same time, the minister outlined Azerbaijan's post-conflict actions, including the provision of humanitarian assistance to Iran. He noted that the latest aid shipment was delivered on March 18, ahead of Nowruz and Ramadan. Azerbaijan has also facilitated the transit of humanitarian aid from third countries through its territory and supported the evacuation of civilians.

The Azerbaijani side warned that any further geographical expansion of the conflict would be dangerous and must be halted immediately. Continued targeting of regional states, it was stressed, risks deepening divisions and undermining long-term stability.

In this context, particular emphasis was placed on the principle of regional ownership and responsibility in ensuring peace and security.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation that strict adherence to the fundamental principles of international law - respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-use of force, and non-interference in internal affairs - remains the only viable path toward lasting peace and stability in the region.