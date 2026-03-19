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Niall Johnston

Niall Johnston


2026-03-19 02:03:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Conjoint Associate Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, UNSW Sydney
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Niall is an Infectious Diseases fellow at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick, and a conjoint associate lecturer at UNSW Sydney. His interests include vaccine-preventable diseases, novel anti-infectives, and global child health. He has worked across Ireland, Malawi, and Australia.

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  • –present Faculty of Medicine, UNSW Sydney

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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