Niall Johnston

Niall is an Infectious Diseases fellow at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick, and a conjoint associate lecturer at UNSW Sydney. His interests include vaccine-preventable diseases, novel anti-infectives, and global child health. He has worked across Ireland, Malawi, and Australia.

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