Karnataka By-Elections: BJP Announces Candidates For Davanagere South And Bagalkote

The political scene in Karnataka is heating up ahead of the upcoming by-elections, with parties gearing up for intense contests. On Tuesday, 19 March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for the Davanagere South and Bagalkote assembly constituencies. While the Bagalkote selection was largely expected, the nomination for Davanagere South has come as a surprise and is generating considerable discussion across the state.

Davanagere South: A Bold Move by BJP

The BJP has chosen Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, a leader from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, to contest from Davanagere South. This is significant because the party has overlooked the dominant Lingayat and Maratha communities in the constituency. With only around 13,000 ST votes, this choice is seen as a bold gamble, signalling an effort to give the ST community representation and recognition in the region.

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Ticket for ST Morcha Vice-President

Srinivas T Dasakariyappa is the state vice-president of the BJP's ST Morcha. He had reportedly been unhappy after being denied a ticket in previous elections and had even hinted at contesting as an independent. By granting him the nomination this time, the BJP appears to be both rewarding a key leader and providing the ST community with an opportunity to make its presence felt in the constituency.

Several prominent leaders, including former BJP district president Yashwantrao Jadhav and local leaders Ajay Kumar and Rajenahalli Shivakumar, were also in the race. After multiple discussions and deliberations, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa ultimately secured the nomination, reflecting the party's strategic calculations ahead of the by-polls.

Bagalkote: Smooth and Expected Decision

The ticket for Bagalkote has been awarded to former MLA Veeranna Charantimath. Local BJP leaders had recommended him, and the state unit's endorsement ensured a smooth and uncontested selection. His nomination was widely expected and has sparked minimal debate within party ranks.

Political Activity Intensifies Ahead of By-Polls

The announcement of candidates has set the stage for vigorous political activity across Karnataka. Party workers, supporters, and opposition rivals are now preparing campaigns and strategies in both Davanagere South and Bagalkote constituencies. With these nominations, the by-elections are likely to witness heightened interest and competitive battles in the coming weeks.

भाजपा की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने विभिन्न प्रदेशों में होने वाले विधानसभा उप-चुनाव 2026 के लिए निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। twitter/XFcRh1yLyD

- BJP (@BJP4India) March 19, 2026

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