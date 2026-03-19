Chaitra Navratri Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Timing, Rituals And Mantra Explained

Devi Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Mantra, and Aarti: The Chaitra Navratri festival for the year 2026 is all set to begin on Thursday, March 19. The first day is marked by the Ghatasthapana ceremony. According to the Puranas, Goddess Durga has nine different forms, and a different form is worshipped each day during these nine days. On the first day of Navratri, devotees worship the Shailputri form of Goddess Durga. Here's everything you need to know about her puja vidhi, mantra, and other details

Auspicious Timings for March 19, 2026

- 6:52 AM to 7:43 AM- 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)- 10:58 AM to 12:29 PM- 12:29 PM to 2:00 PM- 6:32 PM to 8:01 PM

How to Perform the Puja for Goddess Shailputri

- On the morning of Thursday, March 19, wake up early, take a bath, and take a sankalp (a vow for the fast and puja) with water and rice in your hands.- During one of the auspicious timings mentioned above, place a picture or idol of Goddess Shailputri in a clean spot in your home.- Apply a tilak on the idol, offer flowers, and light a lamp with pure ghee.- One by one, offer abir, gulal, roli, and rice to the Goddess.- For the bhog (food offering), use desi ghee made from cow's milk.- Chant the mantra below 108 times, and then conclude the puja by performing the aarti.MantraVande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।Vrisharudham Shuladharam Yashasvinim॥

Aarti for Goddess Shailputri

Shailputri maa bail par savaar. Karein devta jai jaikaar Shankar ki priya Bhavani. Teri mahima kisi ne na jaani tu Uma kehlaave. Jo tujhe simre so sukh paave parvaan kare tu. Daya kare dhanvaan kare tu ko Shiv sang pyaari. Aarti teri jisne utaari sagri aas puja do. Sagre dukh takleef mita do ka sundar deep jala ke. Gola gari ka bhog laga ke bhaav se mantra gaayein. Prem sahit phir sheesh jhukayein Giriraj Kishori Ambe. Shiv mukh chandra chakori Ambe purna kar do. Bhakt sada sukh sampatti bhar do.