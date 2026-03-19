Southern Command Validates Tech-Driven Warfare In Exercise AMOGH JWALA

Southern Command of the Indian Army conducted Exercise AMOGH JWALA from 06 to March 18 at the Babina Field Firing Ranges to validate technology-driven mechanised warfare capabilities in a multi-domain operational environment. The exercise validated new operational concepts, force structures, procedures and protocols relevant to modern warfare. It demonstrated the integrated employment of mechanised forces with attack helicopters, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone systems and network-enabled battlefield platforms under a robust command and control architecture.

Southern Command Chief Reviews Exercise

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, witnessed the culmination of the exercise and complimented the participating troops for their professionalism, operational excellence and battle readiness. He emphasised that tech absorption, Jointness and the seamless integration of land, air, cyber, space, Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) and Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities are fundamental to building an agile, adaptable and combat-ready force capable of dominating the evolving battlespace across the full spectrum of multi-domain operations.

Key Capabilities Validated

The exercise also featured high-tempo mechanised operations with synchronised fire and manoeuvre, real-time drone-enabled surveillance and target acquisition, precision engagement and the seamless integration of advanced battlefield technologies. Advanced surveillance systems, secure communication networks and precision firepower enhanced battlefield transparency and enabled faster, real-time decision-making.

Integrated air-land manoeuvres, battlefield airspace management for Unmanned Ariel System (UAS) and counter-UAS operations, and reorganised force structures incorporating emerging technologies were also validated during the exercise.

The drills highlighted the effective fusion of Electronic Warfare (EW), Air Defence (AD) and night-fighting capabilities, alongside intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, reflecting the growing combat edge of a networked and future-ready force.

Jaipur Soldierathon for Veterans' Support

Earlier, the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army successfully organised the 'Jaipur Soldierathon' on March 15, starting from the Gandiv Stadium. Major Surendra Poonia (Retd) highlighted that many veterans are participated in the event in wheelchairs after they lost their limbs in the line of duty. With around 5,000 participants, the event featured 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km runs.

Speaking to ANI, Poonia said, "Indian Army jawans, who lost their limbs while fighting for the country, are also participating here. They are in wheelchairs, but their morale is not down. The goal of this run is just one - supporting jawans who lost their limbs while fighting for the country, but did not lose their fighting spirit." (ANI)

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