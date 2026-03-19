TMC MP Calls Election Commission A 'BJP Agent', Its Office A Party Office

TMC MP Slams ECI as 'BJP Agent'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Partha Bhowmick on Thursday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), following recent decisions regarding the transfer and posting of election officers. Speaking to reporters, Bhowmick characterised the Commission as a "BJP agent" and described its office as an extension of the Bharatiya Janata Party, while mentioning that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains firmly rooted "in the hearts of the common people."

"Ordinary people vote. The military does not vote, SPs do not vote, and Police Commissioners do not vote. Common people vote, and Mamata Banerjee is in their hearts. We have already said on behalf of the party that this Election Commissioner is an agent of the BJP. The Election Commission office is like a BJP party office. We knew this would happen," said Bhowmick. He also said that our focus is only on one thing: following Mamata Banerjee's ideals and her roadmap, going to the common people, going to 'Maa-Maati-Manush' (Mother-Land-People), and winning their hearts. "And the common people of Bengal say only one thing: 'Outsiders come and go, Bengal wants its own daughter," he added.

On Suvendu Adhikari's Candidacy

Asking about Suvendu Adhikari being fielded again in Bhoawanipore, he replied that, "I am grateful to Samik Bhattacharya for once telling Suvendu Adhikari from a platform not to keep repeating old things. But that is his character; he keeps saying, 'I defeated Mamata.' He will never be able to say that again because Samik Bhattacharya has fielded him in Bhawanipore. He will lose by one lakh votes in Bhawanipore. Then he won't be able to say that he defeated Mamata. Ordinary people will say he lost by one lakh votes to Mamata Banerjee."

West Bengal Assembly Election Schedule

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the elections to the 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.

Phase 1 Details

As per the ECI, the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30, 2026. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

Phase 2 Details

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29. (ANI)

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