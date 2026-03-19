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More Rain Ahead: Downpour To Continue In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana For 2 Days IMD Issues Orange Alert
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Finally, some relief from the scorching heat for people in the Telugu states! Heavy rains are lashing both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and officials say the downpour will continue for the next two days.The weather in Telangana has taken a sudden turn. While it's a break from the heat, these unseasonal rains are causing concern. The IMD predicts thunderstorms and hailstorms across the state for the next two days.For days, people struggled with high temperatures. The cloudy skies and cooler weather are a relief. But for farmers, this change is a big challenge. Experts say crops ready for harvest are now at risk of damage from the rain.The weather department has issued a special orange alert for Kamareddy, Siddipet, and Janagaon districts. These areas have a high chance of hailstorms. Other parts of the state can expect light to moderate rain, with gusty winds blowing at 40–50 km/h.A surface trough is currently active over the state. This is causing thunderstorms, especially in the evenings. A mix of high humidity and ground heat is creating these conditions. As a result, temperatures might drop by 3 to 4 degrees.These unseasonal rains are likely to hit the agriculture sector hard. Fruit orchards and crops that are ready for harvesting are particularly vulnerable. Officials are advising farmers to take all necessary precautions to protect their produce.The IMD has issued safety guidelines for the public. They advise everyone to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles. Motorists should drive carefully. People in low-lying areas must stay alert. Hyderabad might also see light evening showers.A low-pressure system is also bringing rain to Andhra Pradesh. Officials have confirmed that thunderstorms and strong winds will continue. In several districts, crops like banana, maize, and mango have already been heavily damaged. Sadly, there have also been some deaths due to lightning strikes. The next few days are critical.
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