Poonawalla Calls Reddy 'Revanthuddin,' Alleges Hindu Discrimination

Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Telangana Chief Minister o of "discriminating" against Hindus as he called the latter "Revanthuddin" for "opening government coffers" to distribute gifts for Eid.

BJP Spokesperson Questions Disparity

Lashing out at Revanth Reddy, Poonawalla questioned the Telangana government for not taking the same measures for Hindus on their festivals. Speaking with ANI, Poonawalla said, "Today, Revanth Reddy is sounding more like 'Revanthuddin'. He has said in the past that Congress means Muslims. But that does not mean that you open up the government coffers and give lakhs of Muslim families 'Eid ka Tohfa' (gift for Eid), but nothing similar is done for Hindu families."

"Today is the Hindu New Year, Ugadi, Navroz, Gudi Padwa. There are many Hindu festivals. Why not to Hindus also? You are discriminating constantly," he added.

Allegations of 'Discriminatory Attitude'

Poonawalla alleged the state government of having a "discriminatory attitude," criticising them for Muslim reservation and early leave to Muslim workers during Ramzan. "You say the first right to resources belongs to Muslims. You ask for a Muslim reservation, which is against the Constitution. You are giving early leave to Muslim workers during Ramzan but not to Hindu workers for their festival. This shows that there is a discriminatory attitude. They talk about 'Samvidhan' (Constitution), but actually, they are Vote Bank ki Dukaan (shop of vote bank)," he said.

About Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which believers fast from dawn to dusk. On this day, people gather for special prayers at mosques, wear new clothes, and share festive meals with family and friends. Charity, known as Zakat al-Fitr, is given to help the less fortunate. The festival promotes values of gratitude, compassion, and unity. Sweets like seviyan are commonly prepared, and people greet each other with "Eid Mubarak," spreading joy, love, and blessings everywhere.

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