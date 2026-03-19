Ram Mandir: President Murmu To Install 'Ram Yantra' On Second Floor

Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, said on Thursday that the 'Ram Yantra' will be installed by President Droupadi Murmu on the second floor, ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Speaking about the preparations and the schedule of events, Misra told ANI that, "The President's program is being closely monitored by the district administration, representatives from the central government, and the Uttar Pradesh government, all of whom are fully confident that it will be a success. The President will undertake a very important task - the 'Sthapana' of the Shri Ram Yantra. On the ground floor of the temple, Lord Ram is present, and on the first floor, the 'Ram Parivar' resides."

Temple Construction Complete

Adding to this, he said, "On the second floor, which is the final floor and a symbol of completeness, the 'Sthapana' of the Shri Ram Yantra will take place. With this, the construction of the temple will be considered complete from today. It is a historic moment for millions of people who never even hoped that Lord Ram's temple would be restored. Today, they are able to have darshan, and their dream is coming true."

A Historic and Emotional Moment

He expressed that when people come before Lord Ram for Darshan, they do not believe that they are witnessing this moment and become emotional. "You must often hear, and you must have discussions with people, that when they come before Lord Ram for Darshan, for a minute, they cannot believe it, and in those moments, tears come to their eyes, the fact that they are witnessing this today. Such a program of construction and the implementation of this entire plan, the way all institutions and governments have provided their contribution and help, which we call 'participation', everyone has participated in this. This event today has become a symbol of that collective participation," Misra said.

Deity's Attire for the Occasion

Meanwhile, Poshak Designer for Lord Ram, Manish Tripathi, told ANI that, "The poshak of god is fixed, and on special occasions, God wears yellow clothes. So, naturally, you will see God in yellow clothes. Today, in the service of Lord Shri Ram, traditional Indian attire, poshaks from all states, come and are offered at his feet. Special poshaks are being made for Ram Navami also." (ANI)

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