Afghanistan Marks Eid Pakistan Braces For Shawwal Moon Sighting
- Fitr is being celebrated today in Afghanistan, while in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has convened a meeting today (Thursday) to sight the Shawwal moon. The meeting will be chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.
Zonal committee meetings will also be held in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and other cities. The chairman stated that the announcement of the Shawwal moon will be made based on received testimonies.
Also Read: Pakistan Announces Temporary Pause in 'Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq' Ahead of EidMeanwhile, the moon was not sighted in Gulf countries yesterday, due to which Eid
- Fitr will be observed there on Friday.
According to the Meteorological Department and SUPARCO, there is a low chance of moon sighting in Pakistan on March 19.Given this situation, Eid
- Fitr in Pakistan is likely to be observed on Saturday, March 21; however, the final announcement will be made after the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting.
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