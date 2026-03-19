403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wordly Named Bronze Sponsor of ANOC to Power AI Translation for All 2026 Events
(MENAFNEditorial) Wordly, the Silicon Valley AI translation platform, has been named a Bronze Sponsor of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) for 2026. Under the partnership, Wordly will provide real-time AI translation for all ANOC events worldwide, helping participants communicate seamlessly in their preferred language.
The collaboration covers all ANOC gatherings, from the highly anticipated General Assembly in Hong Kong to regional meetings throughout the year. With 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) participating, the integration of Wordly’s AI-driven platform is set to enhance accessibility, engagement, and global collaboration, while supporting ANOC’s broader digital transformation goals.
“Following the success of our previous partnership during the ANOC General Assembly in Cascais in 2024, we are pleased to renew our collaboration with Wordly as a Bronze Level Sponsor for 2026,” said ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg. “This partnership ensures that language is never a barrier to participation, dialogue, or representation in ANOC events and across the Olympic Movement.”
Wordly Chief Marketing Officer Dave Deasy added, “We are honored to continue working with ANOC to enhance inclusivity and engagement at their events. Our platform will help delegates consistently communicate their message and fully understand presentations and discussions, no matter where they are from.”
Wordly’s cloud-based platform delivers real-time translation to laptops, tablets, and smartphones, alongside live captions, transcripts, and AI-generated summaries. By eliminating the need for traditional interpretation booths and equipment, Wordly not only streamlines event logistics but also supports more sustainable practices.
The impact is far-reaching: participants can focus on dialogue and decision-making rather than navigating language barriers, while ANOC can run more efficient, inclusive meetings that represent voices from around the globe.
About ANOC
The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) represents and serves 206 NOCs worldwide. It promotes Olympic values through collaboration, innovation, and development, organizing events such as the General Assembly, continental meetings, and working sessions to enhance governance and cross-national cooperation.
The collaboration covers all ANOC gatherings, from the highly anticipated General Assembly in Hong Kong to regional meetings throughout the year. With 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) participating, the integration of Wordly’s AI-driven platform is set to enhance accessibility, engagement, and global collaboration, while supporting ANOC’s broader digital transformation goals.
“Following the success of our previous partnership during the ANOC General Assembly in Cascais in 2024, we are pleased to renew our collaboration with Wordly as a Bronze Level Sponsor for 2026,” said ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg. “This partnership ensures that language is never a barrier to participation, dialogue, or representation in ANOC events and across the Olympic Movement.”
Wordly Chief Marketing Officer Dave Deasy added, “We are honored to continue working with ANOC to enhance inclusivity and engagement at their events. Our platform will help delegates consistently communicate their message and fully understand presentations and discussions, no matter where they are from.”
Wordly’s cloud-based platform delivers real-time translation to laptops, tablets, and smartphones, alongside live captions, transcripts, and AI-generated summaries. By eliminating the need for traditional interpretation booths and equipment, Wordly not only streamlines event logistics but also supports more sustainable practices.
The impact is far-reaching: participants can focus on dialogue and decision-making rather than navigating language barriers, while ANOC can run more efficient, inclusive meetings that represent voices from around the globe.
About ANOC
The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) represents and serves 206 NOCs worldwide. It promotes Olympic values through collaboration, innovation, and development, organizing events such as the General Assembly, continental meetings, and working sessions to enhance governance and cross-national cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment