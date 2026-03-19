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Celebrate Eid with a Beachside Stay & Dine Escape at Amwaj Rotana, JBR
(MENAFN- Around theClock ) Amwaj Rotana, located in the vibrant heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence, introduces a relaxed staycation experience designed for both leisure and convenience during the Eid period.
Overlooking Ain Dubai and just steps away from The Beach at JBR, the hotel offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a comfortable stay combined with a value-driven dining concept. Rates start from AED 399 per night, with the full amount redeemable on food and beverages across selected dining venues including JB’s Gastropub, Sun Deck, in-room dining, and Benihana.
The experience is further enhanced with flexible check-in and check-out over 24 hours, allowing guests to enjoy their stay at their own pace. Families are also catered to, with children below six staying and dining complimentary, while children aged between 6 and 12 benefit from special savings.
The offer is available until the end of April 2026, providing an accessible option for those looking to enjoy a short city escape during the holiday period.
In addition, Amwaj Rotana offers extended stay options for guests seeking longer-term accommodation, with packages starting from AED 7,499 per month. These include utilities, high-speed Wi-Fi, and housekeeping services, offering a convenient solution without long-term commitment.
Overlooking Ain Dubai and just steps away from The Beach at JBR, the hotel offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a comfortable stay combined with a value-driven dining concept. Rates start from AED 399 per night, with the full amount redeemable on food and beverages across selected dining venues including JB’s Gastropub, Sun Deck, in-room dining, and Benihana.
The experience is further enhanced with flexible check-in and check-out over 24 hours, allowing guests to enjoy their stay at their own pace. Families are also catered to, with children below six staying and dining complimentary, while children aged between 6 and 12 benefit from special savings.
The offer is available until the end of April 2026, providing an accessible option for those looking to enjoy a short city escape during the holiday period.
In addition, Amwaj Rotana offers extended stay options for guests seeking longer-term accommodation, with packages starting from AED 7,499 per month. These include utilities, high-speed Wi-Fi, and housekeeping services, offering a convenient solution without long-term commitment.
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