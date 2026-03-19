Dinesh Karthik And Wife Dipika Pallikal Welcome Baby Girl 'Raaha'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and squash star Dipika Pallikal have announced the arrival of their baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, marking a heartwarming expansion of their family.

The couple shared the news in a social media announcement that expressed their gratitude and joy as they introduced their baby girl as the younger sister of their twin sons, Kabir and Zian.

“With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh”

The couple tied the knot on August 25, 2015 in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies and welcomed their twins in 2021.

Karthik, a former Indian international cricketer, enjoyed a distinguished career behind the stumps and with the bat before transitioning into coaching and commentary roles following his retirement from competitive play. Over more than two decades, he featured in Tests, ODIs, and T20 Internationals, and later served as a mentor and batting coach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dipika, meanwhile, etched her name in Indian squash history as the first Indian woman to break into the world's top‐10 rankings. A recipient of the Padma Shri and multiple medals at Commonwealth and Asian Games, she remains one of the country's most decorated athletes.

She last competed at the Hangzhou Asian Games in October 2023, where she secured a gold medal in mixed doubles. After returning from maternity leave in early 2022, she made a successful comeback, capturing two titles at the World Doubles Squash Championships and earning a bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Karthik is currently part of RCB's coaching staff. He serves as the team's batting coach and is part of a highly experienced team that includes Andy Flower as head coach and Omkar Salvi as bowling coach.

The support staff also features Richard Halsall as assistant coach; Malolan Rangarajan as spin bowling coach and player identification manager; Basu Shanker as strength and conditioning coach; Evan Speechly and James Pipe as the team physios; Navnita Gautam as the athletic therapist; and Dr Shikha Dhaundiyal as the team doctor.