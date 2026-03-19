Maharashtra Shocker: Man Strangles Wife After Fight Over Daughter's Night Out

A man allegedly strangled his wife in a fit of rage over disagreements involving their teenage daughter in Maharashtra's Badlapur on Tuesday night. According to police, the accused, identified as Ramakant (name changed), had frequent arguments with his wife over their 17-year-old daughter's routine, particularly her alleged habit of staying out late in the evenings.

On the night of the incident, the couple reportedly had heated argument while their daughter slept unaware. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly used a waist belt to strangle his wife, killing her on the spot.

Police rushed to the scene soon after receiving information and took the accused into custody. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Senior police inspector Nitin Patil said,“The couple used to have frequent arguments over their daughter. The accused took the extreme step following a dispute on Tuesday night. He has been arrested and further investigation is underway.”