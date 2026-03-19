Dhurandhar 2 Box-Office Collection: High Ticket Prices, Cancelled Shows, But Still No. 1!

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has already become a storm at the box office. The film smashed all previous records with its massive earnings in paid previews.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has created history even before its official release. The film raked in a massive Rs 44 crore net from paid previews in India, with the gross collection touching nearly Rs 50 crore.

This is the biggest premiere collection ever for an Indian movie. What's amazing is that most of this money came from the Hindi version, even though several shows in the South faced technical problems.

The makers held over 9000 paid preview shows across 6,000screens in India, which is a record in itself. Audiences gave a fantastic response, even with average ticket prices crossing ₹400. In many cities, advance bookings were completely sold out, proving the massive hype around the film.

Some technical problems with the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions led to many shows getting postponed or starting late. This did cause a loss of a few crores in collections. But despite this setback, the film still managed to break records. Trade experts feel that if all shows had run on time, the earnings would have been even bigger.

'Dhurandhar 2' has left its competitors in the dust. It beat the paid preview collections of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' by a massive 340% margin, as 'Stree 2' had earned ₹10 crore. Even Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG', which was the top earner with ₹25 crore, has now been pushed to the second spot. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is officially the king of paid previews in India.

The hype for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is unbelievable! Its paid preview collections have already beaten the first-day earnings of the original 'Dhurandhar'. The first film, which released on December 5, 2025, had collected ₹33 crore on its opening day in India. It went on to make around ₹1350 crore worldwide in its lifetime. Everyone expects 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' to earn even more than its prequel.