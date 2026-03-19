Youth Congress Vows To Defeat Kangana Over 'Tapori' Jibe At Rahul

Youth Congress Slams Ranaut's Remark

Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib on Wednesday criticised BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her 'tapori' remark against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing her of degrading the level of Parliament. Speaking with ANI, Chib said that the Youth Congress members will work harder in the Mandi constituency of Ranaut to ensure that "such parliamentarians" do not enter the House. He further questioned her "mental balance." "It is shameful to make such remarks about the country's LoP, and from today itself, the youth will work in the Mandi Lok Sabha so that such MPs who hold such thinking, who harbor anti-national sentiments and make such statements, do not even enter Parliament, and so that the level of Parliament does not fall, we ensure that such people whose mental balance is disturbed do not come to Parliament..," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Defends Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday defended Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi following controversial remarks by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, stating that personal or political disagreements do not justify such "wrong" allegations. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, while speaking to ANI, said, "There could be personal or political disagreements, but saying something like this for Rahul ji is wrong. I have seen Rahul ji's commitment towards the upliftment of women and respecting them. It is a bit funny to put such allegations on a person who comes from a family full of women leadership."

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tapori' Jibe

The reaction stemmed after BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour with other parliamentarians, accusing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha of "heckling" those giving interviews. Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said, "We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a 'tapori' and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame."

Open Letter Cites Parliament Incident

Ranaut's remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter, asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Led by the former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, the signatories stated that the March 12 incident was "deeply concerning" and reflected "conscious disregard for parliamentary authority." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)