XED IPO Makes History: GIFT City Sees First IPO Opening Date, Price Band, All You Need To Know

XED Executive Development has launched its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) from GIFT City, Gujarat, marking a historic first for the country's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The issue, which opened on March 16, 2026, is entirely denominated in US dollars and will remain open for subscription until March 24, exclusively targeting eligible overseas investors.

The company aims to raise $12 million through this offering, with shares priced in the band of $10 to $10.5 each. The IPO is set to be listed on NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) and India International Exchange (India INX), both operating within GIFT City. Structured fully under the IFSC framework, the issue underscores a strategic push to attract global capital and strengthen India's offshore financial ecosystem.

A defining moment for GIFT City's ambitions, the IPO is being closely watched by market participants who see it as a crucial step toward positioning the hub as a magnet for international institutional investors. Originally scheduled for March 6, 2026, the offering was postponed amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, adding to the anticipation surrounding its launch.

Global Horizon Capital Advisors (IFSC) has taken on the role of sole book-running lead manager for the issue. DBS Bank Ltd. and RBL Bank Ltd. are serving as bankers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is handling registrar duties. In line with IFSC regulations, all transactions in the IPO are being conducted exclusively in US dollars.

Investor participation is limited to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), institutional investors, and other eligible overseas participants as defined by IFSCA norms. Applications must be routed through brokers or intermediaries registered within the GIFT City IFSC framework.

Key offer terms for the XED Executive Development IPO are summarised below for reference by market participants and analysts.

Issuer XED Executive Development

Issue type Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Issue opening date 16 March 2026

Issue closing date 24 March 2026

Price band $10 to $10.5 per share

Issue size $12 million

Currency US dollars

Proposed listings NSE International Exchange, India International Exchange

Issue jurisdiction GIFT City–IFSC

Lead manager Global Horizon Capital Advisors (IFSC)

Bankers DBS Bank Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd.

Registrar KFin Technologies

Founded in 2018, XED Executive Development operates a global executive education platform, delivering specialized leadership and management programs tailored for senior professionals. Its clientele includes top-tier executives from Fortune 500 companies. With operations spanning India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, the company has carved a niche in high-end corporate learning solutions.

Upon completion of the IPO process, XED Executive Development's shares are expected to begin trading on NSE IX and India INX, offering investors a unique opportunity to tap into an education-driven enterprise within an international financial marketplace.