Trump Admin Weighs Sending More US Troops To Middle East Amid Iran Conflict

The administration of Donald Trump is weighing the deployment of additional American troops to the Middle East as the ongoing conflict with Iran enters what officials describe as a potentially new and more complex phase, according to multiple sources familiar with internal deliberations, reported Reuters.

Discussions within the administration include the possibility of sending thousands of US troops to bolster ongoing military operations, now in their third week. While no final decision has been taken, officials indicate that the move is being considered to expand Washington's strategic options in the region.

Strategic Options Include Securing Hormuz Strait

Among the options under review is securing safe passage for global oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor. Sources said this mission would largely rely on air and naval forces, but could also involve the deployment of ground troops along Iran's coastline. Such a move, however, would significantly escalate US involvement on Iranian territory, reported Reuters.

Iran's Nuclear Program 'Severely Degraded': US Intel

At the same time, US intelligence assessments suggest that Iran's nuclear programme has been severely degraded. In testimony to lawmakers, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said key nuclear enrichment facilities had been "obliterated," with underground sites rendered inaccessible.

Uncertainty Over Long-Term US Strategy

Even as military options are being evaluated, uncertainty remains over Washington's long-term strategy. Trump himself has sent mixed signals, at times suggesting the US could secure vital shipping routes, while also questioning whether other nations should bear responsibility. "I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what's left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don't, be responsible for the so-called 'Strait?,'" Trump posted on Truth Social.

With deliberations ongoing, officials emphasise that no immediate deployment of ground forces is expected, but acknowledge that the situation remains fluid as the conflict continues to evolve.

IRGC Takes Onus for Attacks on US-Associated Oil Facilities

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has taken onus of attacks on what they dub are Oil facilities associated with the US in the Region. IRGC said the attacks were part of the 63rd wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 which was undertaken after the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

The Corps' Public Relations Office said in a statement, "Staged with full force, the 63rd wave also came in retaliation for the martyrdom of Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib and others during the aggression." By conducting the strikes, it added, the adversaries had also sought to exact revenge on the nation over the ongoing countrywide rallies it has been staging in support of Iran's Islamic establishment and in protest against the aggression. (ANI)

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