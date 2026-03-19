Preity Zinta Calls 'Dhurandhar 2' A 'Mindblowing' Cinematic Experience

Preity Zinta calls 'Dhurandhar 2' a 'mindblowing' experience

Preity Zinta has heaped praise on 'Dhurandhar 2', terming the film a "mindblowing" cinematic experience and praised its direction, acting, music, editing, story, and casting. She watched the much-awaited 'Dhurandhar 2' at the film's paid previews on Wednesday.

The actress Taking to her X handle, Priety Zinta penned a long note describing her experience of watching 'Dhurandhar 2'. She also shared pictures with Arjun Rampal and casting director Mukesh Chabbra. "Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is 'Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho'. Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING."

She continued, "The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same. Aditya Dhar Films, you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place."

'What a stunning performance': Preity Zinta on Ranveer Singh

The 'Veer Zaara' actress praised Ranveer Singh's performance, describing it as "stunning." She also appreciated Sanjay Dutt's "swag" and Rakesh Bedi's impeccable "timing" in the film. "Ranveer Singh, you have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. Actor Madhavan, you know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest, that goes for the entire cast. Rakesh Bedi what timing, Sanjay Dutt what swag, so much sweetness & sincerity Sara Arjun & last but not the least Arjun Rampal you have hit it out of the park again. A very special mention of Shashwat Sachdev for taking this film to another level with the music."

Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is“Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho” Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to... twitter/ZRDDfqKFQJ - Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 18, 2026

Allu Arjun describes 'Dhurandhar 2' as 'patriotism with swag'

Earlier, superstar Allu Arjun described 'Dhurandhar 2' as a film that carried "patriotism with swag" after watching it on Wednesday. He applauded the entire cast of the movie, including R Madhavan and Ranveer Singh, for their performances in the film.

Taking to his X handle, Allu Arjun praised the film 'Dhurandhar 2' as a high-energy patriotic entertainer while highlighting its impactful moments and strong performances. "Just watched Dhurandhar 2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by R Madhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother Ranveer Singh in our country. RVS on fire. Aditya Dhar garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story... International swag! Jai Hind," wrote Allu Arjun.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in theatres worldwide today. The first instalment was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. (ANI)

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