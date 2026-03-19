State Grid Shanghang County Power Supply Company: Focusing On“Double Satisfaction” To Empower The Road To Common Prosperity In Old Revolutionary Base Areas

MENAFN - GetNews) Shanghang County in Fujian Province is a revolutionary base area and a former Central Soviet Area county. It has been selected as one of the top 100 counties in China in terms of comprehensive strength for four consecutive years and one of the top ten counties in Fujian Province in terms of economic strength for nine consecutive years. Behind this success, the State Grid Shanghang County Power Supply Company has always resonated with local development, taking the "Double Satisfaction" power project as a starting point to provide reliable and stable power supply for the high-quality development of the regional economy and society and the people's better life.







The power grid forms the foundation, solidifying the "ballast" for development. Adhering to the principle of "preferring electricity to development rather than development to electricity," the company proactively aligns with local development plans, continuously revises its "14th Five-Year Plan" power grid projects, and steadily advances the construction of the "power engine," constantly optimizing the power grid structure. Since the beginning of the "14th Five-Year Plan," 22 key projects, including the 220kV Tangfeng transmission and transformation project and the 110kV Lincheng transmission and transformation project, have been put into operation, achieving a dual improvement in power supply capacity and reliability, providing solid support for industrial agglomeration and project implementation.

preferential services to businesses and activating a "new engine" for business. With the goal of optimizing the business environment, the company deepens government-enterprise collaboration and innovates the "open-door electricity connection" service model. This model extends electricity services to stages such as project investment negotiations and land transfers, providing a one-stop service for "business establishment + electricity application." It accurately grasps the electricity needs of enterprises, fully ensuring the early implementation and production of key projects, and accelerating development with the speed of electricity.

Digital intelligence is illuminating the path to rural revitalization. The company has vigorously implemented a rural power grid consolidation and upgrading project, accelerated the construction of a smart grid, and utilized digital technology to upgrade 136 10kV lines to fully automated feeders with "second-level self-healing" capabilities, significantly improving rural power supply security. Simultaneously, leveraging its status as one of the first pilot counties in the country to address shortcomings in county-level charging and battery swapping infrastructure, the company has achieved full coverage of charging facilities in all 21 townships of the county, building 104 charging stations and 512 charging piles, empowering the construction of beautiful villages with green electricity.

Upholding its original aspiration and keeping its mission in mind, the company delivers warmth and care to the people. Adhering to the principle of "People's Electricity for the People," the company has meticulously implemented the "Double Satisfaction" project, transforming it into concrete actions to benefit the public. From power grid upgrades to power supply assurance, from emergency repair services to electricity literacy education, the company continuously improves the balance and accessibility of public services, earning public praise and government recognition through its actions.

Looking to the future, State Grid Shanghang County Power Supply Company will continue to focus on the overall development of the local area, providing cleaner, safer, and more reliable power supply to contribute solid power strength to Shanghang's exploration of the path to common prosperity.