Move To Spain From USA In 2026 Why More Americans Are Buying Property In Spain

In recent years, a growing number of Americans have decided to move to Spain from the USA, attracted by the country's lifestyle, climate and strong property investment opportunities. Spain has become one of the most appealing destinations for U.S. citizens looking to relocate abroad, whether for retirement, remote work or long-term investment.

With its Mediterranean lifestyle, world-renowned gastronomy and vibrant cultural heritage, Spain offers a combination of advantages that few destinations can match. At the same time, the possibility of buying property and obtaining a mortgage from Spanish banks has made the country even more accessible for international buyers.

According to specialists at Mortgage in Spain® Mortgage Broker, interest from American buyers has grown significantly in recent years.

"Many of our American clients initially come to Spain for lifestyle reasons, but they quickly realise that buying property here can also be a solid long-term investment," explains a representative from Mortgage in Spain® Mortgage Broker.

Why more americans are choosing to move to Spain

Several key factors explain why an increasing number of people are choosing to move to Spain from the USA.

One of the most important reasons is quality of life. Spain consistently ranks among the best countries in the world for lifestyle thanks to its relaxed pace of life, strong social culture and emphasis on work-life balance.

Climate also plays a major role. Many parts of Spain enjoy more than 300 days of sunshine per year, particularly along the Mediterranean coast and in southern regions such as Marbella and the Costa del Sol.

Spain also offers a lower cost of living compared to many major American cities. Everyday expenses such as dining out, public transportation and healthcare can be significantly more affordable while maintaining a high standard of living.

Safety, modern infrastructure and easy access to the rest of Europe are additional advantages that make Spain an attractive destination for Americans looking to relocate.

Buying property in Spain as an American

For many Americans planning to move to Spain from the USA, buying property becomes a natural step toward establishing a long-term base in the country.

Unlike some international markets, Spain allows foreign buyers to purchase property without major restrictions. U.S. citizens can legally buy homes throughout the country, from historic city apartments to Mediterranean villas.

Popular destinations among American buyers include:

Madrid

Marbella and the Costa del Sol

Barcelona

The Balearic Islands

The Canary Islands

These regions offer strong lifestyle benefits as well as attractive property investment potential.

Can americans get a mortgage in Spain?

A common question among American buyers is whether they can obtain financing from Spanish banks.

According to Mortgage in Spain® Mortgage Broker, the answer is often yes.

Spanish banks frequently offer mortgages to non-resident buyers, including U.S. citizens, typically financing up to around 70 % of the property value, depending on the financial profile of the applicant.

However, obtaining a mortgage in Spain requires navigating a process that includes:

Financial assessment

Debt-to-income evaluation

Property valuation

Bank risk approval

Notarial procedures

For international buyers unfamiliar with Spanish banking requirements, the process can appear complex.

This is why many American clients choose to work with specialised professionals such as Mortgage in Spain® Mortgage Broker, a mortgage broker licensed by the Bank of Spain.

Specialised mortgage support for international buyers

Mortgage in Spain® Mortgage Broker focuses on helping international buyers obtain mortgages from Spanish banks when purchasing property in Spain.

The company works directly with the risk departments of Spanish banks, allowing clients to access mortgage offers that may not always be available through standard retail channels.

Thanks to this approach, Mortgage in Spain® Mortgage Broker reports a 99 % mortgage approval rate for clients whose financial profile meets bank requirements.

Another advantage for buyers is that the service is free of charge for the client, as the broker's fees are paid by the bank that ultimately grants the mortgage.

A growing trend among american buyers

As more Americans continue to explore opportunities to move to Spain from the USA, interest in the Spanish property market is expected to remain strong.

Whether the goal is retirement, remote work, lifestyle change or property investment, Spain offers an appealing combination of culture, climate and financial opportunities.

With the right professional guidance, buying property in Spain and securing a mortgage from a Spanish bank can become a smooth and achievable process for American buyers.

For those considering relocating to Spain, specialised advisors such as Mortgage in Spain® Mortgage Broker provide international clients with the knowledge and support needed to navigate the Spanish property and mortgage market with confidence.