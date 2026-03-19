Rockingham County Launches America 250 Digital Experience On Visit Roco Website

MENAFN - GetNews) As the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, Rockingham County is expanding its efforts to highlight its Revolutionary War legacy with the launch of a new America 250 interactive landing page on the Visit RoCo website.







The Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority has launched a dedicated America 250 digital experience designed to educate, inspire, and guide exploration of the county's Revolutionary history. This new landing page complements recent state recognition and funding support for local America 250 initiatives. In July 2024, Rockingham County received a $10,000 grant from America 250 NC, led by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The grant is part of nearly $900,000 distributed across 34 counties to spark local participation in the nationwide commemoration.

“America 250 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to spotlight Rockingham County's important role in the founding of our nation,” said Lindsay Pegg, Tourism Manager.“This landing page brings those stories together in one place, making it easy for visitors, residents, and educators to explore where history happened and why it still matters today.”

The America 250 page highlights key Revolutionary-era events, historic sites, and influential figures associated with Rockingham County, along with an interactive, GPS-enabled itinerary to help visitors explore locations across the county. The page offers informative content intended to support heritage tourism, classroom learning, and self-guided exploration.

The project reflects collaboration between local and state partners, including the Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and other community organizations. The landing page was designed and developed by ITI Digital, which also powers the Visit RoCo website.

Through this new digital experience, Rockingham County invites visitors to engage directly with the landscapes and locations that shaped Revolutionary history as part of the nationwide America 250 commemoration.

To explore Rockingham County's America 250 experience, visit: visitroconc/america-250. For more information about Rockingham County TDA and their efforts, please contact Tara Martin, Marketing Manager, at ..., or Lindsay Pegg, Tourism Manager at ....