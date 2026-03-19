Award-Winning Geopolitical Thriller“Article Five” By J.D. Duncan Receives The Literary Titan Book Award

J.D. Duncan's debut novel, Article Five, has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing the novel's achievement as a gripping, timely, and expertly crafted geopolitical military thriller. With its razor-sharp tension, high-stakes international conflict, and deeply human portrayal of modern warfare, Article Five has quickly distinguished itself as a standout entry in the genre.

Set against the terrifying prospect of a fractured Western alliance, Article Five opens with a global crisis of devastating proportions. When a newly elected U.S. President abandons NATO, Russia seizes the moment and launches a full-scale invasion of Estonia, forcing Europe into a desperate fight for survival. From the corridors of power in London to the chaos of urban espionage and the brutality of the battlefield, the novel follows a cast of unforgettable characters caught in a war that threatens to reshape the world order. MI6 operative John Rafferty races to track a Russian defector while a sleeper agent unleashes violence in London. Commander Anderson of HMS Daring battles to keep vital sea routes open as Russian naval forces close in. On the frontlines, Sergeant Johnson and his tank crew face impossible odds in a brutal struggle for survival. Hovering above it all is a traitor at the highest level, manipulating events from the shadows and pushing the world closer to catastrophe.

The Literary Titan review praised Article Five for its pace, realism, and moral complexity, calling it“a geopolitical military thriller” that drives toward“a tense, exhausted ceasefire and a messy 'angry peace,' not a clean victory.” The review highlighted Duncan's skill in balancing large-scale geopolitical tension with intimate human drama, noting that the novel's action scenes are“crisp without turning into a tech brochure” and that its political leadership feels grounded, authentic, and deeply compelling.

Article Five asks a chilling question: when alliances crack and misinformation spreads faster than missiles, will NATO's most sacred principle still hold, or has the first domino of World War Three already fallen? With its cinematic scope, relentless suspense, and sharply observed political realism, Article Five delivers a reading experience that is both thrilling and hauntingly plausible.

Readers can purchase Article Five now on Amazon. Fans of high-stakes military fiction, political suspense, and contemporary geopolitical thrillers are invited to discover this award-winning debut and experience the explosive story that earned the Literary Titan Book Award.

For Duncan, the award represents an important milestone for a debut novel shaped by a lifelong interest in military history, international relations, and the fragile balance of global power. Influenced by his upbringing on RAF bases in Germany and England, Article Five reflects years of extensive research into military history and contemporary geopolitics. The result is a fast-moving and thought-provoking novel that will appeal to fans of Tom Clancy, Mark Greaney, Frederick Forsyth, and Brad Thor, while offering a fresh and modern voice in the military thriller genre.

About the Author

J.D. Duncan is the author of Article Five, an award-winning debut World War Three novel inspired by his upbringing in Germany and England on RAF bases, as well as his lifelong passion for military history and geopolitical thrillers. Drawing on extensive research into modern warfare and international relations, Duncan brings authenticity, urgency, and depth to his fiction. His professional background spans graphic design, education, and leadership, including roles as a school and college teacher and as a senior NHS manager. He is also known for his commitment to equity and public service through his non-fiction writing and volunteer work, including service as a governor for an NHS Trust and as a Council member of the English Schools Football Association. He lives with his family and enjoys exploring the Yorkshire Dales and competing in chess tournaments.