New Children's Book Celebrates Rondo's Legacy And Future As A Thriving Arts And Culture Hub

St. Paul, MN - Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute (PPGJLI) proudly announces the release of R is for Rondo, a powerful new children's book that celebrates the rich history, cultural legacy, and ongoing renaissance of St. Paul's historic Rondo neighborhood.

Once a vibrant center of Black culture, entrepreneurship, and community life, Rondo was disrupted by the construction of Interstate 94 in the 1960s. Today, a new generation of leaders, artists, and educators are reclaiming and reimagining Rondo as a hub for arts, culture, and community healing. R is for Rondo brings this story to life for young readers, honoring the past while inspiring the future.







Written by Rondo natives (Jacklyn Milton and Dr. Artika Tyner), the book offers an authentic and heartfelt tribute to the neighborhood that shaped them.

“Rondo is more than a place. It's a legacy of resilience, creativity, and community,” said Jacklyn Milton.“We wrote this book to ensure that the next generation understands the Black beauty and brilliance that has always lived here.”

“As someone who grew up in Rondo, this story is deeply personal,” shared Dr. Artika Tyner.“This book is about remembering, restoring, and reimagining what Rondo has been and what it will continue to become.”







The release of R is for Rondo is part of PPGJLI's broader Rondo Renaissance initiative, which focuses on cultural preservation, restorative development, and investing in community-driven storytelling. Through books, education, and community engagement, the initiative seeks to uplift Rondo's legacy while supporting its future as a thriving arts and culture district.

“This book is an invitation,” said Dr. Tyner.“An invitation to learn, to honor, and to invest in communities like Rondo across the nation. Far too many Black communities experienced racial injustices (loss of businesses, homes, and generational wealth) as a result of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Highways were built that destroyed local communities. Storytelling is a powerful tool for preservation, transformation, and reparative justice.”







R is for Rondo is now available through major retailers and independent bookstores nationwide.

For more information about the book or to learn about the Rondo Renaissance initiative, visit:

For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

Jacklyn Milton

...

About Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute (PPGJLI) is a nonprofit organization committed to inspiring and equipping leaders through education, literacy, and career development. PPGJLI promotes diversity in books, fosters cultural awareness, and builds pipelines for future leaders by planting seeds of social change through literacy.

For more information, visit .