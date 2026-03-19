Gary Driscoll Honours Michael Watson With New Single“Back To The Light”

MENAFN - GetNews) Gary Driscoll has released a new single, Back to the Light, a moving tribute to British former professional boxer, whose extraordinary recovery after a life-threatening injury inspired the song.

Watson's boxing career was tragically cut short following the dramatic 1991 bout against Chris Eubank for the WBO Super Middleweight title. After the fight, Watson collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he spent 40 days in a coma and underwent six brain operations to remove a blood clot. His recovery was long and arduous, including more than a year in intensive care and rehabilitation and six additional years in a wheelchair. For the first eight months, he could not see, hear, speak, or walk. Slowly and remarkably, he regained his abilities, an extraordinary journey of determination that inspired Back to the Light.

Written by Mark Leen and performed by Gary Driscoll, the song captures Watson's fight back to life and strength. The chorus reflects that spirit of resilience:

"I came back to the light, through the dark and longest night, you can't stop the fight in me, what will be is gonna be, stronger now, and it feels so right, Oh I came back, back to the light."

Musically, the track opens with piano and brass, creating a dramatic introduction before moving into a lively swing style. Punchy piano stabs support Driscoll's vocals while female backing vocals lift the chorus, adding depth and energy. At moments the arrangement carries echoes of the classic Feeling Good style, with high-energy brass driving the track forward. The result showcases Driscoll's signature crooner sound, blending jazz and big band influences.

Driscoll has increasingly become known as the “Crooner of Crime”, following a series of storytelling songs inspired by figures and tales from London's underworld. These include:



The Old East End Tonight (2017)

Brown Bread Fred (2023), an original song about the Godfather of London crime, Freddie Foreman The Black Widow (2024), inspired by the book by Linda Calvey

All of these songs were written by Mark Leen and performed by Gary Driscoll.

The Old East End Tonight, co-written by Leen, remains Driscoll's most recognised original track and has appeared in crime films including Rise of the Footsoldier 3. His 2024 single The Black Widow was inspired by Linda Calvey's book of the same name, continuing his tradition of blending storytelling with classic crooner style.

With Back to the Light, however, Driscoll turns from the shadows of the underworld to a story of courage and human perseverance. The song stands as a tribute to Michael Watson's determination and the power of the human spirit.

Gary Driscoll continues to perform live across South East England and is preparing for a busy schedule of shows throughout 2026.

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