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Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Announces Strategic Partnership With SAP To Accelerate AI-Powered Manufacturing & Supply Chains
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18 March 2026, San Jose, California, and Taipei, Taiwan – Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE:2317) plans to accelerate the adoption of next generation enterprise AI across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in strategic partnership with SAP SE, a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI. The partnership, announced at NVIDIA GTC 2026 in San Jose, builds on Foxconn's ongoing AI Factory initiative, aimed at reshaping the future of manufacturing processes and supply chain management and opening new pathways for global deployment. With this partnership, Foxconn and SAP will bring together their respective technologies to help accelerate go-to-market initiatives across the APAC region and advance the deployment of AI technologies that support Foxconn's journey toward becoming a fully digitized and AI-empowered organization. The companies will also explore new coinnovation use cases for Physical AI, SAP Supply Chain Management, and Foxconn Smart Manufacturing.
“Our strategic partnership with SAP is an important step toward realizing the vision of intelligent and AI-powered manufacturing,” said Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn.“By bringing together Foxconn's AI computing capabilities with SAP's expertise in enterprise applications, we are addressing one of the most complex challenges facing global industries today.”
"AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and our partnership with Foxconn represents a powerful opportunity to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across the Asia-Pacific region," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE.“Together, we are helping organizations harness technology that helps them move faster, operate more efficiently, and scale with confidence as they transform in the AI era."
Looking ahead, Foxconn aims to work with SAP to help redefine how industries harness enterprise AI. By bringing together enterprise intelligence, AI infrastructure, and new pathways for real-world industrial deployment, the collaboration aims to establish a new blueprint for AI-powered manufacturing.
About Foxconn
Established in 1974 in Taiwan, Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE:2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, ranking 28th among the Fortune Global 500. In 2025, revenue, unaudited and consolidated, totaled TWD8.099 trillion (approx. USD260 billion). The Group's market share in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) exceeds 40% and covers four major product segments: smart consumer electronics; cloud and networking; computing; and components and other. The Group operates over 230 campuses across 24 countries and is one of the world's largest employers with approx. 900,000 employees during peak manufacturing season. The Group has expanded its capabilities into the development of electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics, and three key technologies – artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation communications technology. Pulling it together with its three intelligent platforms – Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV, Smart City – the“3+3+3” strategy is key to driving the Group's long-term growth. Foxconn is dedicated to championing environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practice model for global enterprises.
“Our strategic partnership with SAP is an important step toward realizing the vision of intelligent and AI-powered manufacturing,” said Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn.“By bringing together Foxconn's AI computing capabilities with SAP's expertise in enterprise applications, we are addressing one of the most complex challenges facing global industries today.”
"AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and our partnership with Foxconn represents a powerful opportunity to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across the Asia-Pacific region," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE.“Together, we are helping organizations harness technology that helps them move faster, operate more efficiently, and scale with confidence as they transform in the AI era."
Looking ahead, Foxconn aims to work with SAP to help redefine how industries harness enterprise AI. By bringing together enterprise intelligence, AI infrastructure, and new pathways for real-world industrial deployment, the collaboration aims to establish a new blueprint for AI-powered manufacturing.
About Foxconn
Established in 1974 in Taiwan, Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE:2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, ranking 28th among the Fortune Global 500. In 2025, revenue, unaudited and consolidated, totaled TWD8.099 trillion (approx. USD260 billion). The Group's market share in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) exceeds 40% and covers four major product segments: smart consumer electronics; cloud and networking; computing; and components and other. The Group operates over 230 campuses across 24 countries and is one of the world's largest employers with approx. 900,000 employees during peak manufacturing season. The Group has expanded its capabilities into the development of electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics, and three key technologies – artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation communications technology. Pulling it together with its three intelligent platforms – Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV, Smart City – the“3+3+3” strategy is key to driving the Group's long-term growth. Foxconn is dedicated to championing environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practice model for global enterprises.
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