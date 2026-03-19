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Civil Defense Contains All Fires In Ras Laffan Industrial Area

Civil Defense Contains All Fires In Ras Laffan Industrial Area


2026-03-19 01:01:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Civil defense has fully contained all fires in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area without recording any injuries.

The Ministry of Interior stated this in a social media post adding that the cooling and ssite-ecuring operations are continuing at the sites.

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Meanwhile the explosives unit affiliated with the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) is carrying out its tasks in dealing with hazardous parts at the venue.

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The Peninsula

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