Civil Defense Contains All Fires In Ras Laffan Industrial Area
Doha, Qatar: The Civil defense has fully contained all fires in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area without recording any injuries.
The Ministry of Interior stated this in a social media post adding that the cooling and ssite-ecuring operations are continuing at the sites.Read Also
-
Ballistic missile from Iran targets Ras Laffan Industrial City: Defense Ministry
QatarEnergy confirms several LNG facilities subjected to missile attacks
Meanwhile the explosives unit affiliated with the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) is carrying out its tasks in dealing with hazardous parts at the venue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment