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"Design of Experiments Course by Excedify"Excedify highlights the growing shift from trial-and-error engineering to structured experimentation through Design of Experiments (DOE) training. Companies adopting DOE reduce failed trials by up to 60%, cut development costs, and improve product quality. Excedify positions DOE training as a critical capability for modern engineering teams seeking faster, data-driven decision-making and competitive advantage.

Excedify Design of experiments training is rapidly becoming a critical capability for engineering organizations seeking to eliminate waste, reduce failed trials, and accelerate product development. According to data and industry observations from Excedify, an engineering-focused training provider, companies that adopt structured experimentation methods significantly outperform those relying on traditional trial-and-error approaches.

Across manufacturing, automotive, and industrial sectors, failed trials remain a major hidden cost driver-consuming engineering hours, materials, and delaying time-to-market. Excedify estimates that inefficient, unstructured testing can increase development costs by 20–50%, while also introducing downstream quality risks.

Design of Experiments (DOE) addresses this challenge by enabling engineers to systematically plan, execute, and analyze experiments. Instead of testing one variable at a time, DOE evaluates multiple factors simultaneously, identifying key drivers of performance with far fewer trials.

“Most companies underestimate how much money they lose due to inefficient experimentation,” said Yaser Moharam, CEO of Excedify.“Engineers often rely on intuition or sequential testing, which leads to repeated failures and missed interactions between variables. Design of experiments training changes that completely-it gives teams a structured way to learn faster and fail less.”

Based on Excedify's training programs and customer feedback, organizations that implement DOE training commonly reduce the number of required test runs by 30–60%, while improving product robustness and consistency. This impact is particularly pronounced in high-cost testing environments such as automotive validation, materials development, and process optimization.

Beyond cost savings, DOE training is also improving cross-functional collaboration. Excedify reports that teams trained in DOE adopt a shared, data-driven language, enabling better alignment between design, manufacturing, and quality departments.

“DOE is not just a tool-it's a mindset shift,” Moharam added.“When teams are properly trained, they stop guessing and start understanding cause-and-effect relationships. That's when you see real breakthroughs in both product quality and development speed.”

As part of its broader engineering training portfolio, Excedify provides practical, application-focused design of experiments training tailored to real industrial use cases. The training emphasizes immediate implementation, allowing engineers to apply DOE methods directly to ongoing development projects rather than treating it as purely theoretical knowledge.

“Companies don't need more tests-they need better tests,” said Moharam.“Design of experiments training ensures every experiment delivers maximum insight with minimum effort. That's how you eliminate waste at its root.”

With increasing pressure on companies to reduce development cycles and improve quality, Excedify identifies DOE training as a key capability gap in many engineering teams. Closing this gap is no longer optional-it is becoming a requirement for organizations aiming to remain competitive in modern product development environments.

As industries shift toward more data-driven and efficient engineering practices, the decline of trial-and-error methods is accelerating. In its place, structured experimentation-enabled by design of experiments training and supported by providers like Excedify-is emerging as a core driver of performance, cost efficiency, and innovation.