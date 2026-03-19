Peerless Media Welcomes Frank Epitropoulos As Digital Sales Representative For Worksafety247, Its Latest Workplace Safety News Publication

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts - March 18, 2026 - Peerless Media, a leading provider of independent business content and information, is proud to announce the appointment of Frank Epitropoulos as Digital Sales Representative. In this new role, Epitropoulos will serve as the primary contact for all advertising programs and marketing opportunities related to WorkSafety247, Peerless Media's newest brand focused on workplace safety news.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Epitropoulos brings years of comprehensive media sales experience to the Peerless Media team. His extensive background highlights a proven track record in account management, relationship development, and a highly-strategic approach to digital advertising. He is well-positioned to maintain the exceptional level of service clients expect from Peerless Media, while simultaneously helping partners uncover innovative ways to strengthen their marketing and grow their businesses.

Contact Frank to discuss your marketing goals and how Work Safety 24/7's comprehensive suite of B2B services can support your growth in the U.S. market with solutions built to expand your brand's reach and impact through strategic positioning, leveraging custom content, high-value marketing assets, and expert SEO support. Bring your story to life through thought leadership, product highlights, case studies, and video content crafted to engage U.S. industry professionals.

About Worksafety 24/7

Work Safety 24/7 is the premier online source for workplace safety news, with a focus on the construction, supply chain, warehousing, manufacturing, and service sectors. The brand delivers trusted content and resources, including OSHA news & updates, construction safety news, and occupational health news to help businesses and individuals prioritize safety, health, and compliance in the workplace.

About Peerless Media

Peerless Media is the leading provider of independent business content and information, serving the supply chain, logistics, materials handling, manufacturing, robotics, design engineering, and health and safety sectors. Its brands include Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, NextGen Supply Chain Conference, SupplyChain247, Robotics247, MaterialHandling247, Digital Engineering247 and Worksafety247. Through award-winning journalism, research, events, and digital platforms, Peerless Media connects decision-makers to the insights that drive business forward.