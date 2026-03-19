The Boulder Group Earns 2025 Costar Power Broker Award For Top Sales Firms In Commercial Real Estate

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Net Lease Firm The Boulder Group Wins Award

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, has been named a 2025 CoStar Power Broker Award recipient in the Top Sales Firms category. The recognition places The Boulder Group among the nation's leading commercial real estate sales organizations, reflecting the firm's transaction volume and continued growth in the single tenant net lease investment market.

The CoStar Power Broker Awards are among the most prestigious honors in commercial real estate, recognizing the top-performing brokers and firms across the United States and Canada based on independently verified transaction volume. CoStar Group, the leading provider of commercial real estate information and analytics, compiles and validates thousands of closed sale and lease transactions annually to identify winners across markets and property sectors. The 2025 annual award reflects performance across the full calendar year, placing The Boulder Group among the nation's elite commercial real estate sales organizations.

The Boulder Group specializes exclusively in single tenant net lease (NNN) investment properties, with deep expertise across free-standing retail, quick-service restaurants, convenience stores and fuel centers, pharmacies, auto service and parts facilities, medical outpatient buildings, dollar stores, grocery-anchored outparcels, and net leased industrial assets. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, advisory, and financing services to a broad and diversified client base that includes high-net-worth individuals, family offices, developers, private equity funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), and institutional investors executing 1031 exchanges and portfolio strategies. The Boulder Group operates nationally from its suburban Chicago headquarters in Wilmette, Illinois, and maintains a secondary office in Denver, Colorado, providing broad coverage across Midwest, Sun Belt, Southeast, Mountain West, and coastal investment markets. Since its founding in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $11 billion in single tenant net lease transactions, and has consistently ranked in the top tier of investment sales companies nationwide for single tenant retail transaction volume.

Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group, founded the firm in 1997 and has grown it into one of the premier boutique net lease brokerage platforms in the country. Jimmy Goodman serves as a Partner of The Boulder Group and is recognized for his expertise in structuring complex net lease dispositions, managing competitive bidding processes, and executing transactions on behalf of private and institutional sellers. John Feeney, Senior Vice President of The Boulder Group, focuses on capital markets strategy, 1031 exchange advisory, bonus depreciation planning, and identifying net lease acquisition opportunities for the firm's growing base of private and institutional investor clients.

“Receiving the CoStar Power Broker designation for 2025 reflects the continued strength of the single tenant net lease market and the trust our clients place in The Boulder Group to execute on their investment objectives. Investor appetite for NNN assets - particularly those leased to investment-grade rated tenants with long-term lease structures - has remained resilient, and our team has consistently delivered competitive outcomes for buyers and sellers across every market cycle,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group.

Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added,“This award is a direct reflection of the hard work our team puts in on behalf of clients every day. In 2025, we saw highly competitive buyer pools for quality net leased properties - especially new construction assets with long initial lease terms and contractual rent escalations - and our ability to generate multiple offers consistently translated into premium pricing for our seller clients. Being recognized by CoStar for our transaction volume is an honor we share with every client who has entrusted us with their net lease business.”

John Feeney, Senior Vice President of The Boulder Group, noted,“The net lease sector continues to be one of the most active destinations for private capital, particularly among investors seeking passive income, 1031 exchange replacements, and the tax advantages associated with bonus depreciation on newly constructed NNN assets. Our ability to source and close transactions efficiently - across a wide range of price points and tenant profiles - is what drives the transaction volume that earned this recognition, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients at the highest level in 2026.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $11 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013–2025, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

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