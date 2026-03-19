Author's Tranquility Press Brings“Why Not Find A Way” To Readers Seeking More Than Motivation

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A Hard-Won Mindset Forged Through Adversity

MARIETTA, GA - Edward A. Rohs grew up in church-run institutions, moving between orphanages amid frequent transfers. Goodbyes were rare.

At one institution, a dormitory counselor once pointed to a jail across the street and told him,“That's where you are going when you leave here.” Rohs was upset, but he kept his composure. Rather than internalizing the prediction, he leaned into one of his greatest strengths-resiliency-and chose to believe in himself when few others did.

Later, as a police administrative aide and during seventeen years as a strength coach at Fordham University, he carried a question that shaped his path.

Why not find a way?

His new book, "Why Not Find A Way," presents ten core beliefs. Believe in yourself even when you are the only one who does. Accept that obstacles are inevitable. Surround yourself with people from whom you can learn. Perform beyond what others expect. Aim high and keep raising the bar. Take responsibility for what you can control. Remember that loyalty matters as much as competency. Trust your instincts when the path forward is unclear.

As a teenager, he intentionally failed a grade to avoid being transferred to another institution. That decision reflected a mindset he would carry into adulthood.

The book also highlights individuals from varied backgrounds who forged their own paths. Blue collar workers, healthcare executives, athletes, construction workers.

Why Not Find A Way is available through major retailers including Amazon.

About the Author

Edward A. Rohs is the author of "Why Not Find A Way," a motivational work centered on perseverance and personal responsibility. He is also the author of "Raised by the Church."

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press provides marketing and promotional support for selected titles, helping authors present their work to readers through professional book publicity materials, campaign guidance, and distribution-ready messaging.