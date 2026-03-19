Geely Auto Reports Record 2025 Revenue Of CNY 345.2 Billion And 3.02 Million Vehicle Deliveries



Revenue reached an all-time high of CNY 345.2 billion (up 25% YoY), with core net profit rising 36% to CNY 14.41 billion.

Total global deliveries hit 3.02 million vehicles. New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales surged 90% YoY to 1.68 million units.

Under the "One Geely" strategy, Geely Galaxy sales grew 150% to 1.24 million units, becoming the fastest NEV brand to reach one million annual sales. Geely's G-ASD became the first Chinese ADAS to receive EU certification. The company also expanded its export volume to 420,000 units across 88 countries.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited today announced its financial and operational results for the full year of 2025. Driven by a 90% year-on-year increase in New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales, the company achieved record revenue of CNY 345.2 billion and a core net profit of CNY 14.41 billion. Total global deliveries reached 3.02 million vehicles.







Following the "One Geely" strategy, Geely Galaxy led the NEV expansion with 1.24 million units sold. Zeekr delivered 224,000 units, maintaining top market positions in the luxury MPV and large SUV segments. Lynk & Co recorded a 23% sales increase, reaching 350,000 units. Concurrently, the internal combustion engine (ICE) segment remained stable, with the China Star series selling 1.21 million units.

Geely launched a full-stack AI architecture featuring the World Action Model (WAM). In autonomous driving, Geely's G-ASD system became the first Chinese Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to receive European Union certification. The company also established a strategic partnership with NVIDIA for next-generation intelligent mobility.







Geely's global footprint expanded significantly, with total export sales reaching 420,000 units. The Geely brand entered 13 new markets, including the UK, Italy, and Brazil, bringing its total network to over 1,200 outlets across 88 countries. Zeekr expanded its operations to over 50 countries, while Lynk & Co grew its global retail presence to over 860 stores. To support international volume, Geely operationalized new localized production facilities in Egypt and Indonesia.

In corporate governance and sustainability, Geely achieved an MSCI ESG AA rating and reported a 25.5% reduction in per-vehicle lifecycle carbon emissions compared to its 2020 baseline.