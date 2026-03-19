Shincheonji Marks 42Nd Anniversary:“From A Basement Beginning To A Denomination Growing By Tens Of Thousands Every Year”

MENAFN - GetNews) The Secret Behind Cross-Generational Rapid Growth: Distinctive Doctrine.







Photo 1. Chairman Lee Man-hee delivers a message at the 42nd Founding Anniversary Commemorative Service of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, held at Cheongju Church, Shincheonji Church of Jesus on the 15th.

The dedication of the early believers who started in an apartment basement 42 years ago became the seed of a revival that today draws tens of thousands of faithful from around the world every year. At the heart of that growth lies a steadfast principle of faith rooted in the Word - the very essence of true belief.

Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee; hereinafter "Shincheonji Church of Jesus"), a rapidly growing Christian denomination in South Korea, held a commemorative service on March 15th at Cheongju Church, Shincheonji Church of Jesus to mark its 42nd founding anniversary. The service was prepared as an occasion to look back on 42 years since its founding, to express gratitude for the sacrifices of Jesus, the martyrs, and the faith pioneers who came before, and to reaffirm the principle of "Word-centered faith."

On the day, more than 2,000 members attended in person, while believers from South Korea and abroad also joined in real time via online livestream, adding further significance to the occasion.







Photo 2. Chairman Lee Man-hee reaffirms the principle of Word-centered faith at the 42nd founding anniversary.

In his proclamation of the Word, Chairman Lee Man-hee urged the congregation toward true faith, stating: "Just as John 1:1 declares that the Word itself is God, there can be no faith apart from the Word. Today, as we mark our 42nd founding anniversary, let us gather our hearts once more and strive to have a faith that is recognized even before God and the angels."

Chairman Lee also emphasized the importance of the Book of Revelation, saying: "Revelation 22 states that anyone who adds to or takes away from this book will not enter heaven and will receive a curse. If one truly believes in the Word of God, one must examine whether they have added to or taken away from Revelation."

Early Believers Reflect: "The Secret to Shincheonji's Growth Is the Overwhelming Power of the Word"

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, now a globally recognized denomination, did not begin in a building - it began on mountains and in open fields. In an era when there was no proper place of worship, Chairman Lee Man-hee gathered with those who had followed the Word and held mountain worship services, before proclaiming the founding of Shincheonji on 14 March 1984.

The first-generation believers who laid the groundwork for Shincheonji's growth carried a particularly deep sense of reflection as they welcomed the 42nd anniversary service. Bak Bok-yeong (70, female), a member who had been with Shincheonji Church of Jesus even before its founding, recalled: "It was such an immense joy to finally have my thirst for the Word quenched - I believed with gratitude and gladness. Thanks to the fullness that the revealed Word brought, the difficult conditions were no obstacle at all." She added: "Now, seeing tens of thousands of believers flock here every year, I realize it is ultimately the power of the Word that has moved people's hearts. All of this is the power of the Word, and the grace of God."

Jo Myeong-suk (73, female), who joined in 1992, likewise shared: "While praying for the assurance of salvation and a desire to understand the true meaning of the Bible, I came across Shincheonji Church of Jesus. The depth I encountered was on an entirely different level, and that conviction led me to join." She emphasized the secret behind Shincheonji's growth across generations, adding: "Then as now, it seems that believers who hunger for the Word find their way here."

Indeed, since its founding on 14 March 1984, Shincheonji Church of Jesus has dedicated itself to proclaiming the fulfilled realities of the Book of Revelation throughout the world. This spread of the Word is clearly reflected in the work of Zion Christian Mission Center, Shincheonji's Bible education center. Beginning with the Graduation for Class 1 of Zion Christian Mission Center in 1991, the Center produced over 100,000 graduates in a single year in 2019 - a milestone unprecedented in religious history. Last year, 59,192 graduates of Zion Christian Mission Center's Class 116 gathered at Cheongju Church, Shincheonji Church of Jesus. A significant number among them were international graduates, demonstrating that the gospel of Revelation is spreading across the globe.

Shincheonji Marks 42nd Anniversary with Active Exchange and Community Service

Now in its middle years of faith, Shincheonji Church of Jesus is expanding its engagement with the wider world. The church has been actively building relationships through Word exchange MOUs and sign change MOAs with pastoral communities at home and abroad. As of last year, cumulative Word exchange MOUs have reached 969 churches in South Korea and 14,347 churches across 89 countries overseas. Through sign change MOAs, 129 churches in South Korea and 1,729 churches across 48 countries have changed their church signs to Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus has also fulfilled its social responsibilities by taking the lead in practical relief efforts during national crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 3,741 members donated plasma to support the development of treatments. In 2022, amid a nationwide blood shortage, more than 70,000 members completed blood donations within just two weeks, playing a pivotal role in resolving the crisis. The church has also dispatched large-scale volunteer teams to major disaster sites - including the Taean oil spill, the 2017 Pohang earthquake, and the Andong-Uiseong wildfires - to assist in recovery efforts. In addition, the church continues to carry out everyday care activities for marginalized members of local communities, including medical services for foreign workers and meal-sharing programs for elderly people living alone, practicing the value of "love" as taught by Jesus.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus stated: "The past 42 years have been a remarkable journey brought about by the dedication of our members alongside the unchanging essence of the Word of God. Going forward, we will do our utmost to spread the value of unwavering truth, rooted in the faith with which we began."

[Photos courtesy of Shincheonji Church of Jesus]

Vimeo: