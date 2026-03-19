Cloudmile Debuts At NVIDIA GTC 2026, Advancing The“Agent-As-A-Service” Era For Enterprise AI

The CloudMile team marks its debut at NVIDIA GTC 2026. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang delivered the opening keynote at the SAP Center on March 16 at 11:00 AM PDT (March 17, 2:00 AM TST).

SAN JOSE, CA - March 18, 2026 - CloudMile, Asia's AI and cloud service provider, leverages the NVIDIA inception program to accelerate AI Agent development for startups and enterprises. From the heart of San Jose, the CloudMile team witnessed NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveil a roadmap that shifts the global tech landscape from traditional software toward a future of autonomous "AI Factories."

At the keynote, Huang projected that AI chip opportunities driven by the Blackwell and Vera Rubin architectures will hit $1 trillion by 2027. This massive upgrade underscores an accelerating momentum where hardware power is no longer just a commodity, but the bedrock of sovereign AI.







NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, The New Benchmark for Token Economics. NVIDIA achieves a 35X reduction in token cost and a 50X boost in performance per watt through extreme hardware-software co-design. This "Inference King" architecture paves the way for the era of ubiquitous, low-latency AI Agents.

Dual Engines Driving a Token Explosion

Commenting on the shift toward low-latency inference, David Liang, CloudMile Tech Lead, analyzed the structural evolution of the NVIDIA ecosystem:

"NVIDIA's Vera Rubin architecture is a game-changer specifically designed for AI Agents. By deeply integrating Groq-level low-latency technology and mapping out a future with the Feynman architecture, NVIDIA is effectively removing the friction of thought. With the dual engines of open-source Nemoclaw and this new high-speed inference stack, we expect Token usage to grow by orders of magnitude. We are moving into an era where the speed of execution finally matches the speed of human logic."

With the tech world buzzing about the "Feynman" chip-rumored to utilize TSMC's A16 process and advanced optical interconnects-CloudMile's technical leadership sees this as a paradigm shift.

From SaaS to "Agent as a Service"

Spencer Liu, Founder and CEO of CloudMile, provided a strategic lens on how these technical breakthroughs redefine the enterprise software value chain:

"If the HALO (High Assets, Low Obsolescence) debate at the start of the year was a warning shot to the traditional software industry, then Jensen's keynote today is the Enterprise IT Renaissance. We are pivoting from SaaS to 'AaaS'-Agent as a Service. Jensen challenged every CEO to define their 'OpenClaw' strategy; at CloudMile, our AEGIS AI Agent is the living realization of this vision. We aren't just deploying models; we are building 'Lifetime Digital Employees' that turn raw compute into measurable business outcomes."







Jensen Huang Introduces the NVIDIA NemoClaw Reference OpenClaw Architecture. NVIDIA's new NemoClaw serves as the brain for specialized agents, integrating multi-modal prompts, memory, and sub-agent orchestration.

Directing the Future of Enterprise AI Agent

At GTC 2026, CloudMile showcases its role as a regional "Foundry" focused on bringing AI to life for APAC enterprises. With the AEGIS AI Agent platform, we strive to simplify the complexities of the agent lifecycle. We are here to ensure that every AI deployment is grounded in data security and respects the specific infrastructure needs of our clients.







CloudMile's Aegis AI Agent Management Platform serves as the practical manifestation of Jensen's 'Enterprise IT Renaissance,' offering a true hybrid AI framework that is secure, transparent, and fully automated for the modern enterprise.

About CloudMile Group

CloudMile Group is a leading AI technology group in Asia, integrating core capabilities in AI, Security, and FinOps. It provides comprehensive solutions spanning data governance, cloud operational efficiency, and security resilience, helping enterprises accelerate transformation in the AI-driven era. As a multinational group focused on talent development and innovation, it offers customized services through its technical brand, CloudMile, and its strategic consultancy brand, Electrum. Dual-headquartered in Taiwan and Singapore, CloudMile serves over 1,400 enterprises across Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

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