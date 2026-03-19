Indian Army Hosts Iftar In Poonch, Rescues 235 Civilians In J&K

Indian Army Hosts Iftar Party in Poonch

The Indian Army organised an Iftar party for Muslim residents in Draba village of Surankote in Poonch district on Wednesday evening. The event organised by the Sarla Battalion of the KG brigade witnessed active participation from residents of Karmarha, Gulpur, and Kasalian villages and army personnel who came together to break the fast.

Army Rescues 235 Civilians in Kishtwar Snowfall

Meanwhile, on March 16, the Indian Army rescued 235 civilians and 38 vehicles stranded at Sinthan Top in the general area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, due to heavy snowfall and severe weather conditions.

The troops of White Knight Corps carried out the swift rescue operations despite the treacherous terrain and relentless snowfall. Rescue teams reached Sinthan Top on Sunday and provided hot meals, drinking water, and shelter to the stranded civilians, White Knight Corps said.

Repair and recovery teams restored the mobility of stranded vehicles, while passengers from unrecoverable vehicles were safely evacuated. Medical teams rendered assistance and essential medicines to those in need. "The operation concluded successfully, with all civilians and vehicles safely escorted to safety. The mission witnessed seamless coordination between the Indian Army, J & K Police and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding lives in the harshest conditions," White Knight Corps said.

January Rescue Operation in North Sikkim

In January, the Indian Army rescued 29 stranded tourists in North Sikkim. According to an official release, on the intervening night of January 27-28, severe weather gripped the region. Gale-force winds and relentless snowfall engulfed the narrow mountain roads, rendering civilian vehicles immobile. Several vehicles were buried under heavy snow, while others suffered mechanical failures due to sub-zero temperatures. The stranded group included young children and senior citizens, compounding the gravity of the situation. As temperatures plunged well below freezing, the thin mountain air led to dangerously low oxygen levels, causing multiple tourists to experience acute mountain sickness and respiratory distress. Upon arrival at the camp, the Army initiated comprehensive relief measures. Medical teams immediately attended to those suffering from altitude-related ailments, administering supplemental oxygen and continuous monitoring. (ANI)

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