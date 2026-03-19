KTR Accuses CM Of 'Self-Promotion', Failing On Telangana Guarantees

Attack on CM's Budget Speech

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a sharp attack on the Telangana government during the Assembly budget session, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of lacking substance and failing to address key public commitments. KTR alleged that the Chief Minister's speech had "no content, no clarity, and no mention of the six guarantees," and was instead used for self-promotion. "This government has no compassion. Instead of appreciation, it deserves condemnation for making the Governor deliver blatant falsehoods," he said.

Democratic Values 'Bulldozed'

Criticising the conduct of the Assembly, KTR remarked that democratic values were "bulldozed," with the government denying the opposition an opportunity to respond. He further described the Chief Minister's tone as "undignified and unbecoming," demanding an unconditional apology or expunging of such remarks from official records.

Questions on Welfare and Borrowings

On welfare delivery, KTR questioned the utilisation of massive borrowings. "The government claims to have borrowed over Rs 3.47 lakh crore, but has any of it reached the poor? Where are pensions, financial assistance to women, farmer support, or promises like gold for beneficiaries?" he asked.

'Chor Model' and Abandoned Guarantees

He alleged that the government had abandoned its six guarantees, calling its new narrative of "Cure, Pure, Rare" a "cover for a 'Chor Model' and '420 governance'."

Concerns Over Musi Project and Housing

He also raised concerns over the Musi project, terming it a "massive financial irregularity without DPR, planning, or funding clarity." KTR accused the government of demolishing houses without building new ones and focusing excessively on land-related interests. He contrasted this with the previous BRS government's achievements, including large-scale irrigation and tank restoration under Mission Kakatiya.

BRS Vows to Hold Govt Accountable

Concluding, KTR warned that BRS would continue to expose what he termed as "systematic loot" and hold the government accountable. "We will fight on behalf of the people and ensure that unfulfilled promises are brought to light," he asserted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)