AI Tsunami To Cause Job Crisis: CM Reddy On Rising 2047 Vision

CM Reddy on 'AI Tsunami' and Rising 2047 Vision

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday talked about an impending "AI tsunami" which he said will create a global unemployment crisis, highlighting the Rising 2047 vision documents as a means to face the challenging times. Addressing the assembly in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, the CM underscored the value of policies implemented by former Prime Ministers PV Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, which he said made the state stronger economically. He also mentioned his participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi last month.

"A tsunami is coming. The name of that tsunami is AI, Artificial Intelligence. Due to this Artificial Intelligence (AI), lakhs and crores of jobs will be lost worldwide, and we are discussing how a severe unemployment crisis is going to arise globally. In these current circumstances, do we need to make plans or not? Thanks to the policies implemented by P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, over a span of 30 years from 1990 to 2020, this country and this state have grown into a strong economy in the world today," he said.

"Just recently, the Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi, organized a Global AI Summit in Delhi. Intellectuals from all over the world attended it. I also went there to participate in the main discussions as the Chief Minister of Telangana state. However, how should we face the challenges ahead of us? How should we withstand the coming tsunami? The very thought of how we must emerge as a strong force during these challenging times is the reason the Telangana State Government has introduced a vision document and a policy in this assembly today through the Governor's address," he added.

Praise for Governor's Address and Economic Vision

The CM further hailed the Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's speech, stating that it reflected the thoughts and aspirations of the people of Telangana and unveiled the state government's unwavering resolve and grand vision for the state's development. "Unveiling a great vision, the speech delivered by the Governor of Telangana State, Shiv Pratap Shukla, addressing both the houses, is historic. His speech is not just ideas in the form of words, but a guiding light for Telangana's development. It is a distinct plan necessary for the state of Telangana to grow into a one trillion-dollar economy by the year 2034 and a three trillion-dollar economy by the year 2047. As the Leader of the House, I take this opportunity to express my special thanks to Governor Shukla," he said.

Criticism of Opposition BRS

The CM criticised the opposition party Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti over the absence of LoP K Chandrashekhar Rao in the debate. Calling the party "arrogant," the CM questioned the opposition leaders for "misleading the house" with allegations during the motion of thanks.

"Our member Balu Naik introduced the Motion of Thanks for the Governor's address in the House, and member Adi Srinivas seconded it. It is customary to express gratitude for the Governor's speech. In a democracy, it is the tradition of the House," he said.

"We expected the principal opposition to also gracefully express thanks for the Governor's speech. We hoped they would come together for the development and welfare of Telangana state. However, that party has not changed its arrogant behavior. Even where thanks should be given, the leaders of the principal opposition misled the House with allegations and counter-allegations. This issue has caused severe disappointment to the four crore people of Telangana," he added.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)