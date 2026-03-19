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17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found With Slit Throat In Bengaluru Fiance On The Run

17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found With Slit Throat In Bengaluru Fiance On The Run


2026-03-19 12:00:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her own fiance in Bengaluru. According to police, the accused identified as 25-year-old Sabeel reportedly lured the teenager to an abandoned house in the DH Halli area. He then allegedly slit her throat in a cold-blooded act, leaving her body behind.

The crime surfaced when members of the accused's family stumbled upon the girl's body lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted police.

Preliminary probe suggests that the victim and the accused were engaged but its unclear what led to the attack.

"We have registered a case of murder against him and are on the lookout for the suspect, who is absconding. The motive behind the murder is not clear yet and is part of our investigation," a senior police officer said.

Police teams have launched an intensive manhunt to track down the absconding accused.

MENAFN19032026007385015968ID1110881190



AsiaNet News

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